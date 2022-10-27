WR A.J. Green a potential trade match with Packers

The Arizona Cardinals appear to have moved on from veteran receiver A.J. Green. He was active for the team’s 42-34 win last week on Thursday and did not log a single snap. They have a crowded receiver room now with DeAndre Hopkins, Rondale Moore, Greg Dortch and newly acquired Robbie Anderson, and that is without Marquise Brown, who will return from a foot injury in a few weeks.

With the trade deadline coming up next week, Green’s name has come up as a possible candidate for the Green Bay Packers, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano.

The Packers have struggled at receiver and could use a veteran presence like Green, who had more than 800 receiving yards last season.

We already identified Green as one possible player that might make sense for the Cardinals to trade.

Green would not fetch much in a trade. At best, the Cardinals could pick up maybe a seventh-round pick this year or maybe recoup the sixth-round pick in 2024 they gave up to acquire Anderson from the Panthers.

Green only has 10 receptions for 56 yards this season and has a pair of drops. He has had a wonderful career but if Green Bay is looking for more production from its receivers, he seems like an odd candidate.

That said, if the Cardinals could get the rest of his $3.5 million salary off the books and offset what they gave up for Anderson, why wouldn’t they do it?

List

One player each NFL team could trade before the deadline, from Chase Claypool to Melvin Gordon

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Story originally appeared on Cards Wire