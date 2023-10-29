Advertisement

World Series Game 2: Diamondbacks vs. Rangers score, highlights, news and live tracker

Yahoo Sports Staff
Game 2 is at 8:03 p.m. ET Saturday at Globe Life Field and will feature a pitching matchup of Merrill Kelly against Jordan Montgomery. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
What a way to start the 2023 World Series.

The Texas Rangers took Game 1 over the Arizona Diamondbacks in dramatic fashion, thanks to a game-tying home run by Corey Seager in the bottom of the ninth and a walk-off shot by Adolis García in the 11th.

Game 2 is at 8:03 p.m. ET Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The pitching matchup will feature Merrill Kelly for the Diamondbacks and Jordan Montgomery for the Rangers.

As the Diamondbacks look to even the series, second baseman Ketel Marte, who earned America free tacos on Friday, will attempt to make history. If he records a hit in Game 2, he'll extend his postseason hitting streak to 18 games and set the all-time record for consecutive postseason games with a hit.

García, the Game 1 hero, made history Friday. His winning homer gave him 22 RBI this postseason, the most in a single playoff in AL/NL history. David Freese recorded 21 with the St. Louis Cardinals during the team's World Series run in 2011.

Live Updates
  • Sean Leahy

    1-2-3 inning for Jordan Montgomery as Gabriel Moreno pops up to Marcus Semien to end the top of the 1st.

  • Sean Leahy

    Corbin Carroll makes the second out of the inning with a ground out to Marcus Semien at second base.

  • Sean Leahy

    Ketel Marte leads off Game 2 with a first-pitch ground out to short.

