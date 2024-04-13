World Rowing Cup 2024: Olivia Bates wins Great Britain's first medal of the championships

The title is Olivia Bates' first international gold medal [Getty Images]

Olivia Bates won gold in the lightweight women's single sculls final at the World Rowing Cup at Lake Varese in Italy.

It is Great Britain's first gold medal of the championship and Bates' first senior title.

Bates won in a time of seven minutes 41.82 seconds, coming in ahead of Norway's Maia Lund and Tosca Kettler of the Netherlands.

"It feels great, it's nice to start the season off strong," said Bates.

"I just tried to execute my race plan from yesterday a bit better today and I feel like I was able to do that."

Great Britain have more medal chances on Sunday, the last day of the championships, with rowers competing in the men's and women's pairs final, the lightweight women's double sculls final and the men's and women's four finals.

There are also GB teams in both quadruple sculls finals, both eight finals and George Bourne is to compete in the men's single sculls final.

Sunday's action will be live on the BBC, with coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button and the BBC Sport app and website from 10:00-13:00 BST.