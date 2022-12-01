World Cup scores, updates: Japan, Spain move through to Round of 16 as Germany crashes out

DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 01: Ao Tanaka (front C) of Japan celebrates after scoring a goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Japan and Spain at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar on December 01, 2022. (Photo by Evrim Aydin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The Germans struggled throughout a tense match with Costa Rica before ultimately coming through with a 4-2 win, but it was all for naught as Spain fell to Japan, 2-1, in the other Group E match.

The results meant Germany is once again knocked out at the group stage level.

Japan is the group winner with six points while Spain will also move on due to a goal differential advantage over Germany. The Samurai Blue will face Group F runner-up Croatia in the knockout rounds while Spain will play Morocco.