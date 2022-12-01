World Cup scores, updates: Japan, Spain move through to Round of 16 as Germany crashes out
The Germans struggled throughout a tense match with Costa Rica before ultimately coming through with a 4-2 win, but it was all for naught as Spain fell to Japan, 2-1, in the other Group E match.
The results meant Germany is once again knocked out at the group stage level.
Japan is the group winner with six points while Spain will also move on due to a goal differential advantage over Germany. The Samurai Blue will face Group F runner-up Croatia in the knockout rounds while Spain will play Morocco.
We're at full time now. Japan and Spain are moving on.
Japan 2, Spain 1
Germany 4, Costa Rica 2
Germany scored again but it still needs help from Spain.
Havertz is the second German to score a brace as a substitute at the World Cup after Schurrle in 2014 vs Brazil.
GOAAALLLLLL! HAVERTZ SCORES AGAIN! 3-2 GERMANY! Gnabry curls an inviting cross from the right towards the back of the box. Arriving late, Havertz rushes onto the cross and slams it into the bottom corner past Navas. If Spain find an equaliser, Germany will be through as things stand.