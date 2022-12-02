World Cup scores, updates: Brazil, Switzerland advance out of Group G after tense final moments
A nervy final few minutes gave way to perhaps the expected outcome in Group G.
Brazil didn't need a win and didn't press too hard for one, settling for a 1-0 loss to Cameroon that was scoreless until stoppage time. In the more enticing matchup of the night, Switzerland held off Serbia in a 3-2 thriller to move on to the knockout rounds.
The Swiss and Serbians provided enough drama for both games as there were three lead changes in a back-and-forth match that saw four goals by halftime. Remo Freuler's strike just after the break ended up being the deciding goal as Serbia's attempts to fight back petered out late in a cagey affair.
In the other match, Cameroon's Vincent Aboubakar broke the scoreless tie with a cool finish in the 92nd minute before being sent off for taking off his jersey in celebration.
Brazil advances to play surprising Group H runner-up South Korea while Switzerland will face Portugal in the Round of 16.
We're at full time. Brazil and Switzerland will be moving on!
Cameroon 1, Brazil 0
Switzerland 3, Serbia 2
Both sets of players get stuck into an argument about nothing in particular. The referee wades in and starts handing out bookings. Milenkovic is shown the yellow card first.
Aboubakar's joy saw him take his shirt off as he celebrated, but as he'd already been booked, picks up a second yellow card and is sent off!
Five minutes more of this match. They'll be Serbia's last minutes in this World Cup unless they can make a spectacular comeback.
Cameroon's Aboubakar gives his team what should be the winning goal but takes off his kit to celebrate and is sent off!