World Cup scores, updates: Brazil, Switzerland advance out of Group G after tense final moments

Switzerland's Remo Freuler celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during a FIFA World Cup match against Serbia on Dec. 2. (Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

A nervy final few minutes gave way to perhaps the expected outcome in Group G.

Brazil didn't need a win and didn't press too hard for one, settling for a 1-0 loss to Cameroon that was scoreless until stoppage time. In the more enticing matchup of the night, Switzerland held off Serbia in a 3-2 thriller to move on to the knockout rounds.

The Swiss and Serbians provided enough drama for both games as there were three lead changes in a back-and-forth match that saw four goals by halftime. Remo Freuler's strike just after the break ended up being the deciding goal as Serbia's attempts to fight back petered out late in a cagey affair.

In the other match, Cameroon's Vincent Aboubakar broke the scoreless tie with a cool finish in the 92nd minute before being sent off for taking off his jersey in celebration.

Brazil advances to play surprising Group H runner-up South Korea while Switzerland will face Portugal in the Round of 16.