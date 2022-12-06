World Cup scores, highlights: Morocco tops Spain in PK thriller; Portugal eliminates Switzerland
After an even battle in the first match of the day, Morocco advanced past Spain in a thrilling penalty shootout win. Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou didn't allow a single shot into the net and the team will move on to face the winner of Portugal vs. Switzerland.
Portugal climbed the list of favorites to win the World Cup after a dominant showing against Switzerland. Portugal coach Fernando Santos made the massive decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo and his team responded by pouncing on Switzerland in a 6-1 rout to advance to the quarterfinals. Ronaldo's replacement, 21-year-old Gonçalo Ramos, scored a hat trick to make Santos' decision look brilliant in hindsight.
GOAL! Portugal's Rafael Leão adds another one and it's 6-1.
Ronaldo finds the net, but the flag comes up. Offsides.
Silva gets the last 10 minutes off after a solid display for Portugal. Neves replaces him
Portugal force Switzerland to pass back to Sommer, who promptly gives the ball away from a long kick. Embolo reclaims it for the Swiss.
Portugal get a free-kick in a central position, some distance from the D. Ronaldo prepares to take it and smashes it straight into Switzerland's defensive wall.
Ronaldo entering the match as a sub here in the 73rd minute.
It's a hat-trick goal for Ramos! Portugal win the second ball from a long pass. Felix sends the 21-year-old running into the box, and he dinks the ball past Sommer into the bottom left corner.
Portugal 5-1 Switzerland
RAMOS HAS A HAT-TRICK!!! IT'S 5-1 PORTUGAL!!!!