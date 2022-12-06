World Cup scores, highlights: Morocco tops Spain in PK thriller; Portugal eliminates Switzerland

After an even battle in the first match of the day, Morocco advanced past Spain in a thrilling penalty shootout win. Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou didn't allow a single shot into the net and the team will move on to face the winner of Portugal vs. Switzerland.

Portugal climbed the list of favorites to win the World Cup after a dominant showing against Switzerland. Portugal coach Fernando Santos made the massive decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo and his team responded by pouncing on Switzerland in a 6-1 rout to advance to the quarterfinals. Ronaldo's replacement, 21-year-old Gonçalo Ramos, scored a hat trick to make Santos' decision look brilliant in hindsight.