World Cup scores, highlights: Croatia tops Japan in PK shootout; Brazil steamrolls South Korea

The first World Cup Round of 16 game of the day between Croatia and Japan was evenly matched and didn't disappoint, ending in a penalty shootout win for the Croatians.

It was a dramatic finish that was ultimately decided by Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, who blocked three of Japan's four kicks in the shootout after the match ended 1-1.

Daizen Maeda put Japan on the board first just before halftime, finishing off a chaotic sequence in the box. Croatia's Ivan Perisic leveled it at 1-1 in the 55th minute with a brilliant header into the bottom corner of the net. That score remained through regulation and extra time and the match was decided on penalties.

Croatia's win put them in line to face the winner of Monday's late game between Brazil versus South Korea match. It took mere minutes into that game for Brazil to emerge as Croatia's likely next opponent.

The sweeping, unrelenting and joyous terror of the Brazil national team struck South Korea in a World Cup knockout game that felt more like a statement-making show. It ended Brazil 4, South Korea 1, but it was less about goals, more about the yellow-clad attackers who danced and darted and flowed.

Here's how the matches unfolded: