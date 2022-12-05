World Cup scores, highlights: Croatia tops Japan in PK shootout; Brazil steamrolls South Korea

38
Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read
World Cup scores, highlights: Croatia tops Japan in PK shootout; Brazil steamrolls South Korea

The first World Cup Round of 16 game of the day between Croatia and Japan was evenly matched and didn't disappoint, ending in a penalty shootout win for the Croatians.

It was a dramatic finish that was ultimately decided by Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, who blocked three of Japan's four kicks in the shootout after the match ended 1-1.

Daizen Maeda put Japan on the board first just before halftime, finishing off a chaotic sequence in the box. Croatia's Ivan Perisic leveled it at 1-1 in the 55th minute with a brilliant header into the bottom corner of the net. That score remained through regulation and extra time and the match was decided on penalties.

Croatia's win put them in line to face the winner of Monday's late game between Brazil versus South Korea match. It took mere minutes into that game for Brazil to emerge as Croatia's likely next opponent.

The sweeping, unrelenting and joyous terror of the Brazil national team struck South Korea in a World Cup knockout game that felt more like a statement-making show. It ended Brazil 4, South Korea 1, but it was less about goals, more about the yellow-clad attackers who danced and darted and flowed.

Here's how the matches unfolded:

Live Updates

Recommended Stories

  • World Cup 2022: Croatia GK Dominik Livakovic saves 3 penalty kicks in shootout win over Japan

    Croatia's last four World Cup knockout-round wins have come in either penalty kicks or extra time.

  • Japan's World Cup 2022 journey ends after high-stakes penalty shootout against Croatia

    Japan’s magical FIFA World Cup 2022 journey has come to an end after a high-stakes penalty shootout with Croatia on Monday. The match, which took place at Al Janoub Stadium in in Al Wakrah, Qatar, saw Japan and Croatia end the first 90 minutes with a 1-1 draw. Daizen Maeda scored a goal during the first half of the match, but Croatia managed to catch up following Ivan Perišić’s goal during the second half.

  • World Cup 2022: Brazil is a monster favorite over South Korea on Monday

    Brazil is the biggest favorite of the Round of 16 so far.

  • World Cup 2022: Spain and Portugal look to book quarterfinal spots on Tuesday

    Unless Morocco beats Spain, there will be six European teams in the quarterfinals.

  • Croatia going deep again at World Cup after shootout win

    Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. On its surprising run to the final in Russia four years ago, Croatia needed extra time in each round in the knockout stage — and twice came through a penalty shootout.

  • Japan's World Cup quarter-final dreams dashed

    STORY: "Honestly, I feel sad, I'm sad. But like, the players didn't give up until the last penalty," said Japan fan Yuki Watanabe after the match."It was a great game, Japan was very tough but we made it through at the end of the day and we're going to the quarter-finals," said Croatia fan Ante Mateo.Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three spot-kicks ushering his team to the next round for the third time after an enthralling 120-minute contest finished deadlocked at 1-1 on Monday.Daizen Maeda opened the scoring for Japan in the 43rd minute and Ivan Perisic headed the equalizer 10 minutes after the break but the teams could not be separated over the remainder of the game.For Japan, this was last-16 heartache for the fourth time after a loss to Turkey in 2002, exiting on penalties against Paraguay in 2010 and giving up a 2-0 lead to lose to a stoppage-time goal against Belgium four years ago.After all their hard work in topping a difficult group and matching the Croatians for 120 minutes, Japan crumbled in the shootout with only Takuma Asano converting his penalty.Croatia will face Brazil in the quarter-finals.

  • Blake Corum left out as Heisman Finalist, not invited to New York

    After a spectacular junior season that saw Michigan running back Blake Corum run wild on Big Ten opponents week after week, the 5-foot-8 back was left out as a Heisman Finalist, and he will not receive an invitation to New York. Corum had one of the best seasons by any running back this season, and he was the main contributor in Michigan's 11-0 start to the season. Luckily for Michigan, sophomore Donovan Edwards stepped up with a memorable second-half performance against the Buckeyes.

  • World Cup scores, updates: Morocco vs. Spain, Portugal vs. Switzerland

    Who will be the final two teams in the quarterfinals?

  • Argentina Court Poised to Rule on Landmark Cristina Kirchner Graft Case

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner faces a sentence of as much as 12 years when a federal court on Tuesday rules in an investigation for alleged corruption that risks upending the country’s already-volatile politics.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Bui

  • Tyson Fury’s savage beatdown of Derek Chisora serves as brutal reminder of boxing’s true nature

    The Gypsy King inflicted a brutal beatdown on Del Boy in front of 60,000 fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

  • World Cup 2022 results, highlights: England trounces Senegal; Mbappé leads France over Poland

    Kylian Mbappé had himself a day, scoring two goals to lead France over Poland. Then, England handled business versus Senegal to set a date with France.

  • Nike officially ends partnership with Nets star Kyrie Irving

    Kyrie Irving could be signing with someone else soon.

  • Qatari family hosts World Cup fans from Argentina

    STORY: What's it like to watch the world cup inside a Qatari family home?This Qatari family hosted Argentina fans in their 'majlis'which is a gathering place next door to their homeThey served free sandwiches, sweets and tea whilst watching the Japan v Croatia match[Abdullah Al Binali, Qatari]“This is an individual initiative done by my father, God bless him. He is the one who initiated it first and he prepared this place to host World Cup fans and guests of Qatar. As his Highness said, this is the Arab Cup. This reflects on our culture and heritage of Arabs and these are our traditions and these are the things that we were raised for. As you can see there are people coming from everywhere. Our job is to show them the idea of Arabs and we want to show the West our traditions.”The hashtag 'Invite them to your Majlis' has gained traction on Twitter [Pablo Marcos, Argentina football fan]“Travelling is not just knowing a place it is knowing its culture it is knowing it is people it is knowing its food and this is amazing I mean we came for football but we came to know more and that is what we are experiencing knowing people connecting with the local people, with their food.”[Constanza Reche, Argentina football fan]“Well, it actually brings us the opportunity to know the culture of the country that hosts the World Cup this year. It is a great chance for us as Argentinians to know another culture so different from us.”

  • Unsung Henderson earns respect with influential England role

    After starting the World Cup in the shadows, Jordan Henderson has emerged as England's unsung hero ahead of their heavyweight quarter-final clash with France on Saturday.

  • Neymar scores, Brazil advances to quarterfinals at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) It was the same old Neymar out there, looking fit and scoring a goal to move closer to Pele's all-time record and lead Brazil into the World Cup quarterfinals. Neymar returned from injury and converted a first-half penalty in Brazil's 4-1 win over South Korea in the round of 16 on Monday. ''I was very scared,'' Neymar said.

  • Lions 2023 draft pick watch: The Rams keep losing

    The Lions are closer to the postseason than a top-10 pick, but the draft watch remains strong with the Rams' pick

  • Croatia coach Dalic says Brazil World Cup squad 'scary'

    Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic called Brazil's squad "scary" but says his team are not big underdogs in Friday's quarter-final against the World Cup favourites.

  • Brazil dancing again after big win at World Cup

    The joy — and the dancing — are back for five-time champion Brazil at the World Cup. The big win over South Korea on Monday secured Brazil a berth in the quarterfinals in Qatar. It also restored the team’s confidence after a tumultuous start to the tournament in which the Seleçao lost Neymar to injury and saw its unbeaten group-stage streak end in a defeat to Cameroon.

  • Dominik Livaković Makes History in World Cup Penalty Shootout Vs. Japan

    Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovi tied the FIFA World Cup record in penalty saves against Japan in the round of 16 on Monday.

  • Neymar scores for Brazil in return from injury at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) There were no signs of the limp or the swollen ankle that had sidelined Neymar at the World Cup. Neymar scored from the penalty spot in the 13th minute to help Brazil beat South Korea 4-1 and advance to the quarterfinals for the eighth straight World Cup. The forward's 76th goal moved him one shy of Pele's all-time scoring record for Brazil's national team.