World Cup 2022: Switzerland and Serbia meet in a massive Group G clash on Friday

Second place in Groups G and H is up for grabs heading into the final day of group play at the 2022 World Cup.

While Brazil and Portugal lead each group with six points apiece, there’s no other team with more than three points. And two teams in each group have just a single point through two games.

It could be a phenomenal end to the group stage. Here’s what you need to know to bet the games. All odds are from BetMGM.

Group G standings

1. Brazil, 6 points (+3 goal difference)

2. Switzerland, 3 points (0)

3. Cameroon, 1 point (-1)

4. Serbia, 1 point (-2)

Odds to finish top 2 in Group G

Switzerland (-200)

Serbia (+150)

Cameroon (+1600)

Cameroon vs. Brazil (over/under 2.5 goals)

Cameroon to win (+675)

Brazil to win (-275)

Tie (+400)

Much like France on Wednesday, Brazil is in a position to rotate its squad on the final day of group play after clinching advancement with its win over Switzerland. Cameroon, meanwhile, needed a huge comeback to tie Serbia and needs an even better performance to beat Brazil. We’ll go with over 2.5 goals.

Serbia vs. Switzerland (2.5)

Serbia to win (+150)

Switzerland to win (+175)

Tie (+230)

Switzerland is the only team with odds to win the group (+6600) because Brazil is such a formality and both Cameroon and Serbia can’t win the group. Switzerland would need a big win over Serbia and a Cameroon win over Brazil to win the group. It’s probably not happening. We’re going with a tie here. That should be enough for Switzerland to advance.

Group H standings

1. Portugal, 6 points (+3 goal differential)

2. Ghana, 3 points (0)

3. South Korea, 1 point (-1)

4. Uruguay, 1 point (-2)

Odds to win Group H

Portugal (-10000)

Ghana (+4000)

Odds to finish top 2 in Group H

Uruguay (-120)

Ghana (+120)

Korea (+800)

South Korea vs. Portugal (2.5)

South Korea to win (+350)

Portugal to win (-135)

Tie (+290)

Portugal is another team that could rotate its squad, though we’re thinking that Ronaldo wants to add a goal or two to his World Cup tally. We wouldn’t be stunned to see South Korea get a win in this game, but we’re going to go with the tie instead.

Ghana vs. Uruguay (2.5)

Ghana to win (+375)

Uruguay to win (-140)

Tie (+275)

Ghana’s chance to get revenge on the 2010 World Cup quarterfinal is here. Uruguay has been wholly uninspiring through its first two games with no goals and just a tie to show for it. We’re going to go with Ghana in this one.