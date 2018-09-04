Woods, Mickelson, DeChambeau selected to U.S. Ryder Cup team



Team USA captain Jim Furyk announced some of the last members who will be joining him at the 2018 Ryder Cup later this month on Tuesday afternoon — and, naturally, went with a pair of old favorites.

Furyk selected Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChambeau to fill three of the four Captain’s Pick slots on Tuesday afternoon. He still has one more Captain’s Pick to use, which he will make on Monday.

Furyk also announced his vice-captains, selecting David Duval, Zach Johnson, Matt Kuchar, Davis Love III and Steve Stricker.

Mickelson, who will be playing in his record 12th Ryder Cup, has made an appearance in every Ryder Cup and President’s Cup since 1994. Woods has missed just three Ryder Cups since 1997.

DeChambeau, who was sitting on the bubble as the PGA Tour season was coming to a close, played his way on to the team in recent weeks. The 24-year-old is coming off back-to-back wins in the FedExCup Playoffs, having won The Northern Trust and the Dell Technologies Championship. He currently sits atop the FedExCup standings heading into the BMW Championship this weekend — the last stop before the Tour Championship.

The Ryder Cup pits 12 of the best golfers from the United States and 12 of the best from Europe against each other in match play competition every two years. Woods, Mickelson and DeChambeau will be joining eight other Americans — Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson — who had previously qualified for the team.

Mickelson, who just recently joined Twitter, shared his excitement about the news.

So honored to be a part of Team USA!

PHEELING PATRIOTIC

PHEELING PHIERCE! 🇺🇸🕺#RyderCup @RyderCupUSA pic.twitter.com/6NGa6ESXxU — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) September 4, 2018

Story Continues





Thomas Bjorn is the captain of Team Europe, and has selected Luke Donald, Padraig Harrington, Robert Karlsson, Graeme McDowell and Lee Westwood as his vice-captains. Bjorn still needs to make his final three Captain’s Picks.

The three-day event will take place Sept. 28-30 at Le Golf National in Paris.

Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChambeau were selected to the 2018 U.S. Ryder Cup team on Tuesday afternoon, filling three of the four Captain’s Pick spots. (Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Angry Nike customers are setting their gear on fire

• Charles Robinson: ‘The most controversial move that Nike has ever made’

• Pete Thamel: Taggart’s FSU debut goes down in flames

• ESPN announcer taken off Washington games

