Women's volleyball: Big 12 announces 2024 league schedule

Apr. 4—The details have been released for the 2024 Big 12 Conference women's volleyball schedule, which will feature Colorado's return to the league.

On Thursday, the Big 12 announced its 16-team league will play an 18-game conference schedule, with each program playing 10 teams once and four teams twice. The Buffaloes, rejoining the league alongside fellow Pac-12 refugees Arizona, Arizona State and Utah, will play each of their former Pac-12 rivals twice in addition to BYU.

The Buffs will play their first Big 12 game in 14 years when they visit BYU on Sept. 26. CU plays at Utah three days later.

Colorado plays one of its old Big 12 rivals for the first time as renewed conference foes when Kansas (Oct. 3) and Texas Tech (Oct.) visit Boulder the following weekend. On the road, CU will play BYU, Utah, Central Florida, Arizona, Arizona State, TCU, Baylor, Iowa State and Houston. At the Events Center, the Buffs will host Kansas, Texas Tech, West Virginia, BYU, Utah, Cincinnati, Arizona, Arizona State and Kansas State.

The Big 12 sent seven teams to the NCAA Tournament last season, although that list includes national champion Texas, which is joining the SEC.

The start times and television information, as well as CU's nonconference schedule, will be announced at later dates.

Colorado volleyball 2024 Big 12 schedule

(Home games in CAPS; Times, TV info TBD)

Sept. 26: at BYU

Sept. 29: at Utah

Oct. 3: KANSAS

Oct. 5: TEXAS TECH

Oct. 9: at Central Florida

Oct. 16: at Arizona

Oct. 18: at Arizona State

Oct. 23: WEST VIRGINIA

Oct. 25: BYU

Oct. 30: at TCU

Nov. 1: at Baylor

Nov. 6: UTAH

Nov. 9: CINCINNATI

Nov. 13: at Iowa State

Nov. 21: ARIZONA

Nov. 23: ARIZONA STATE

Nov. 27: KANSAS STATE

Nov. 30: at Houston