Women's Tennis: Three Georgia Bulldogs Advance to Round of 16 at NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships

STILLWATER, Okla. – Three Bulldogs of the Georgia women’s tennis team advanced in the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships, as Dasha Vidmanova and Anastasiia Lopata earned singles victories while Aysegul Mert and Vidmanova opened their first day of doubles with a win in the round of 32.

Fast Facts

• No. 70 Anastasiia Lopata earned All-American status after picking up her highest career-ranked victory with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 upset win over No. 5 Fiona Crawley (UNC) in the round of 32.

• No. 16 Dasha Vidmanova advanced to the round of 16 after defeating Janice Tjen (Pepperdine), 7-6(1), 7-5.

• No. 41 Alexandra Vecic battled early in her round of 32 match, but fell to No. 29 Alexandra Yepifanova (Stanford), 7-6(4), 2-6, 2-6.

• No. 14 Aysegul Mert and Vidmanova opened their first round of the NCAA Doubles Championships in dominant fashion, taking down Xinyi Nong and Isabella Pfennig (Miami), 6-2, 6-2.

Up Next

The Bulldogs will resume competition at the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships round of 16 on Wednesday, May 22. In singles, Lopata will face Sofia Johnson (Old Dominion) at noon ET followed by Vidmanova taking on No. 6 Connie Ma (Stanford) at 12:30 p.m. ET. In doubles, Mert and Vidmanova will compete against No. 3 Dana Guzman and Alina Shcherbinina (Oklahoma) at 5 p.m. ET.