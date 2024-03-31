Women's NCAA tournament - JuJu Watkins, USC show resolve to return to Elite Eight

Ros Gold-Onwude and Isis Young recap USC’s 74-70 win over Baylor to reach the Trojans’ first Elite Eight since 1994.

Video Transcript

ROS GOLD-ONWUDE: Number one seed, USC, survives and advances over the number five seed Baylor, 74 to 70. And Ice, Baylor made it interesting in the third quarter. They outscored USC 26 to 16 in the third quarter.

But USC, I mean, they absorbed that punch, they showed resolve, and they responded. And it starts and ends with JuJu Watkins, the super freshman, poised beyond her years. 30 points she had in the game.

She scored the last 9 points for USC and finished 12 for 13 from the free throw line. I mean, JuJu, what can you say?

ISIS YOUNG: The superstar. She's a superstar. Like if you didn't believe she was a superstar before, you believe she's a superstar now. I think she's stamped our approval.

Just a 30 piece to get your team to the Elite Eight, you as a freshman are leading seniors, veterans, Ivy League graduates, to an Elite Eight. I was so impressed with just-- oh man, her ability to get to her spots to score in different ways, to weather the storm, and then to do a lot of different things.

Like JuJu also had four blocks in this game. Her defense was tremendous. You know I love players who give it up on both sides of the basketball.

And that's why I say she's a superstar, because that means you're going the extra mile. You're not just scoring, you're also defending. I was just tremendously impressed with her and her maturity.

I keep saying these young players are so mature. It's like it doesn't matter what's their age, freshman, sophomore, senior. It's hoopers out here.

ROS GOLD-ONWUDE: Yeah, theme of the tournament, we got some young stars on their way up. But I think JuJu Watkins gets enough credit for her defense because her offense is so exciting. But defensively, in winning time, really upping the intensity, the blocks.

I also think her ability to create for others, as you mentioned, and the work she did on the free throw line, that is very mature, to use your word. Just 12 for 13 from there. Getting it done and showing resolve.

This is her first time seeing a Sweet 16 on this big stage. But how about the others? I mean, Rayah Marshall continues to be a double double machine. She had 11 points, 16 rebounds.

Mackenzie Forbes, 14 points. They've got a little squad here. What makes USC most dangerous to you as they head to the Elite Eight?

ISIS YOUNG: Yeah, I think when you talk about just balance. You know, it's multiple players, like you just talked about. Kaitlyn Davis as well, I thought was tremendous in the minutes that she got.

But there's a balance there amongst them and the way that they score and the way that they defend and their unselfishness. They're all still kind of just flowing and still trying to figure it out, but at a high level.

I think they'll have to have a little bit more discipline though in the next round, in terms of shot selection and the things that they're looking for. But I think what makes them dangerous is their depth, the versatility they have.

But also, that they're young. That young and fearless mindset, it's a real thing in March. You just don't know anything other than to win. And it's a good group of women that are playing a great brand of basketball right now. Lindsay Gottlieb has to be extremely proud of herself and what she's done with this team.

ROS GOLD-ONWUDE: Absolutely. The Trojans, they're in a resurgence right now. They return to the Elite Eight. It's their seventh in program history, but this one took 30 years to get back to. It's their first time since 1994.