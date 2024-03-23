Women's NCAA tournament: How to watch Notre Dame vs. Kent State today
March Madness continues this Saturday with more games in the First Round of the women’s NCAA tournament. One of the 16 games being played this Saturday? Notre Dame vs. Kent State. The game between the No. 2 seeded Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the No. 15 JKent State Golden Flashes tips off this afternoon at 2:15 p.m. ET on ESPN. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Notre Dame vs. Kent State game, plus the rest of the NCAA tournament action. And if you're looking for how to watch the men's NCAA tournament, we've got you covered there, too.
How to watch the Notre Dame vs. Kent State game:
Sling TV Orange & Blue + Sports Extra
Watch ESPN, ABC, TNT, TBS, TruTV and ESPN2
Date: Saturday, Mar. 23
Time: 2:15 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ESPN
Streaming: Sling Orange & Blue, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV
What time is the Notre Dame vs. Kent State game?
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish play the Kent State Golden Flashes at 2:15 p.m. today.
Notre Dame vs. Kent State game channel:
The Notre Dame vs. Kent State game will air on ESPN. Games for the women's NCAA tournament will air across a mix of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews and ABC. Don't have cable or live TV? Here's how we recommend watching the NCAA tournament games.
Starting at $30 for your first month, Sling TV's Orange & Blue plan offers ABC, ESPN, TNT, TBS, TruTV, ESPN and ESPN2 — AKA nearly every channel you'll need to watch both men's and women's March Madness (along with 30+ other channels). A Sling subscription also includes 50 hours of free DVR storage, so if you’re worried about missing any of the NCAA action, you can always record games.
For the women's NCAA tournament, you'll need access to ESPNU and ESPNews, which you can get with Sling's $11/monthly Sports Extra add-on.
- Almost every game for the men's and women's tournament
- No games on CBS
DirecTV Choice
Watch ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews, ABC
YouTube TV
Watch ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews, ABC
March Madness First Round schedule:
Saturday, Mar. 23 — First round
(6) Tennessee vs. (11) Green Bay | Noon | ESPN
(3) UConn vs. (14) Jackson State | 1 p.m. | ABC
(4) Indiana vs. (13) Fairfield | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN2
(8) Kansas vs. (9) Michigan | 2 p.m. | ESPNews
(2) Notre Dame vs. (15) Kent State | 2:15 p.m. | ESPN
(3) NC State vs. (14) Chattanooga | 2:30 p.m. | ESPNU
(1) Iowa vs. (16) Holy Cross/UT Martin | 3 p.m. | ABC
(6) Syracuse vs. (11) Auburn/Arizona | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
(5) Oklahoma vs. (12) FGCU | 4 p.m. | ESPNews
(1) Southern California vs. (16) A&M-Corpus Christi | 4:30 p.m. | ESPN
(7) Ole Miss vs. (10) Marquette | 4:45 p.m. | ESPNU
(8) West Virginia vs. (9) Princeton | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN2
(7) Creighton vs. (10) UNLV | 7 p.m. | ESPNews
(4) Gonzaga vs. (13) UC Irvine | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2
(2) UCLA vs. (15) California Baptist | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2
(5) Utah vs. (12) South Dakota State | 10 p.m. | ESPNU
More ways to watch March Madness 2024:
Looking for how to watch the men's tournament? We've got you covered.
Hulu + Live TV
Watch ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, plus get ESPN+
Fubo TV
Watch ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, ABC