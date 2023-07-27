Women’s World Cup 2023 result: USA vs Netherlands ends 1-1 after Horan equaliser

The highly anticipated Women’s World Cup match between the USA, the defending champions, and the Netherlands, has ended in a 1-1 draw.

The Netherlands quickly raced ahead, with Jill Roord slotting in a strike from inside the US box in the 16th minute, a lead that persisted through half-time.

But the US fired back at the top of the second half, as Lindsey Horan rebounded from a harsh tackle then scored off a textbook corner header.

Four years ago, the US won their fourth World Cup crown in Paris as they defeated the Netherlands 2-0.

The score sheet doesn’t tell the full story.

The much-watched group stage matchup between the US and the Netherlands ended in a 1-1 tie, but what finished as a low-scoring draw was in fact quite a lively game with plenty of chances on both sides.

The Dutch dominated the first half, scoring early and so thoroughly controlling posession at times in the minutes that followed that they looked like they were on the training ground warming up, not playing in the World Cup.

The Americans found their fight in the second half, though, with Lindsey Horan finally getting a US ball into the goal, after countless corners failed to deliver.

From there, the US looked a bit more like its world number-one self, outclassing the Dutch defence with attack after attack.

However, US boss Vlatko Andonovsk will likely head to the locker room feeling his side could’ve done better. The Americans could’ve easily had two or three more goals but just couldn’t seem to find that final bit of quality to score.

Lavelle and van de Donk collide heads

A nasty head-to-head collision between Rose Lavelle and Daniëlle van de Donk sent the Dutch mid down to the pitch, where she could be seen gripping her head with a spot of blood on one hand.

After a few minutes of treatment, play resumed and both players made it back into the game.

Last-minute tackle from Ertz saves the US

The US squad owes Julie Ertz a big thank-you.

In the 79th minute, the midfielder flew in with a last-minute challenge to stop another surgical build-up from the Dutch, who were able to play a wonderful cutback ball right across the US box.

For now, things remain 1-1.

So close! US goal called offside

It was finally starting to gel for the US.

Following a crucial header goal from Lindsey Horan, the Stars and Stripes quickly got a second attempt in the goal, only for it to be called offside.

It’s raining corners for the US

Here’s a notable stat: eight to zero.

That’s the advantage the US has had so far when it comes to corners.

After a first half full of missed opportunities from set pieces, the Americans were finally able to convert via a header from Lindsey Horan.

Lindsey Horan has delivered for the US.

After a shaky first 55 minutes or so for the Americans, the midfielder was able to sneak a header past the Dutch defence off a corner.

Watch her goal below.

Lindsey Horan brings US level with near-post header

Lindsey Horan is showing why she’s a captain on the US squad.

The US mid, fresh off a very tough tackle from Daniëlle van de Donk that paused play, just scored a flicked header from a corner to bring the Stars and Stripes level with the Dutch.

Play resumes as Dutch lead USWNT

The second half is upon us.

The US, who looked awfuly flat-footed in the first period against the Dutch, are likely hoping for an injection of pace from sub Rose Lavelle, who came on at half.

PICTURES: Netherlands looking strong as they lead US 1-0

The Netherlands made a confident showing in the first half, racing to a 1-0 advantage on a Jill Roord goal, then defending their lead with solid defence and snappy midfield transitions.

Here are some of the best photos of the action so far.

Jill Roord got the Dutch off to an early lead with a goal in the 16th minute (Getty Images)

So far, Sophia Smith hasn’t been the same kind of attacking force for the US she was in their opener with Vietnam, where she scored twice (Getty Images)

Vlatko Andonovski, head coach of the US squad, will need to come up with some answers for the flowing Dutch attack and tight defence so far (Getty Images)

US heads to halftime trailing Dutch

Watching the first half of today’s match alone, you wouldn’t know that the US national team is ranked number one in the world.

The Dutch have looked calm and collected so far, outrunning, out-passing, and thus far, outscoring the Stars and Stripes at every turn.

The Oranje have had nearly twice the number of passes so far, and used this measured, precision attacking style to convert one of their few chances so far on goal. The Americans are still showing a bit of attacking quality – Alex Morgan, Crystal Dunn, and Sophia Smith have all had glimmers of potential in the Dutch half – but so far the US hasn’t been able to convert any of its numerous chances for a goal.

We’ll surely see some adjustments, and a renewed fighting spirit, in the second half.

What you need to know about Megan Rapinoe

Megan Rapinoe is one of the veterans anchoring the American squad.

Here’s what you need to know about the decorated winger’s legacy on and off the pitch.

Joe Sommerlad has the story for The Independent.

Megan Rapinoe: The legendary US attacker and LGBT+ rights activist in profile

Quality, not quantity leading the day for the Dutch

The US has five times the number of attempts on goal as the Netherlands so far, but the Dutch are still setting the tone, making the most of one of their two shots on target to take an early lead in the 16th minute.

The Oranje have been moving well throughout the midfield, dictating the pace with 54 per cent posession so far.

Play pauses as trainers examine van der Gragt

Play has been paused for a moment, as the Dutch squad signalled for the trainers to take a look at Stefanie van der Gragt.

The brief reprieve was a welcome one for the US.

The Dutch have been mixing solid defence and quick counterattacks to get the better of the Stars and Stripes so far.

Dutch defence holding strong against US set pieces

The US has a roster full of lethal scorers, but the Dutch defence has been doing a solid job so far.

They just fended off a long set piece from the US, then a corner, where the ball bounced dangerously around the box before the Oranje were able to clear.

WATCH: US down 1-0 as Netherlands score on the counterattack

Against the early run of play, the Netherlands are up 1-0.

Here’s how they scored their first goal.

One touch, one strike, one lead for the Netherlands 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/ExXulFcJoQ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 27, 2023

That didn’t take long.

The Netherlands have jumped up to an early lead, thanks to a cool finish inside the box from midfielder Jill Roord.

She was in prime position for a strike after Lieke Martens cut through the US backfield.

US has first attempt near goal

The US attack is picking up steam.

After a nifty bit of footwork in midfield, Crystal Dunn played a ball across the box, threading it past two Dutch defenders to find Alex Morgan at the right far post, who just couldn’t reach the pass.

And away we go!

One of the biggest group stage games of the Women’s World Cup is now under way.

The Dutch are pressing early and the US began having to build out of their own half.

Teams take the pitch in Wellington

We’re just moments away from the kickoff of today’s match between the Netherlands and the United States.

Forecasts suggested there was a slight chance of rain, but right now the sun is shining down on the two top teams.

Trinity Rodman: The emerging USWNT talent with a famous NBA father

US Women’s National Team (USWNT) striker Trinity Rodman is seeking to introduce herself on the international stage in Australia and New Zealand after making swift progress at domestic level playing for Washington Spirit, scoring 13 goals in 47 appearances since making her debut in 2021.

She will also be seeking to emerge from the long shadow cast by her famous father, Dennis Rodman, one of basketball’s greatest and most eccentric stars who was pivotal to the success of the “Bad Boy”-era Detroit Pistons and to Michael Jordan’s dominant Chicago Bulls team of the 1990s.

The star has largely been a remote figure in his daughter’s life as she was raised by her mother Michelle Moyer but Rodman has said she learned the importance of being reactive from watching clips of his performances on the court.

“Even if he wasn’t the first guy under the basket or he was next to Shaq [O’Neal], who was way bigger, way taller, he was going to get the rebound,” she said of her father recently.

Joe Sommerlad has the story.

Trinity Rodman: The emerging USWNT talent with a famous father in profile

Flashback: USA win the 2019 Women’s World Cup after victory over Netherlands

As the USA and Netherlands take the pitch in Wellington today, both teams will surely be thinking about their 2019 World Cup final match against each other.

Catch up on that historic tie with our report from the big match, which the Americans won 2-0.

USA win the Women's World Cup after victory over Netherlands

Megan Rapinoe, 38, burst onto the global stage at the 2011 World Cup in Germany when she scored a screamer against Colombia and celebrated by grabbing an on-field microphone placed near the corner flag and crooning Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA”. A star was born.

Since then, the iconic neon-haired winger has won gold at the London 2012 Olympics, bronze at the Tokyo 2020 games and both the 2015 and 2019 FIFA World Cups as an integral part of the US Women’s National Team (USWNT).

She was named player of the tournament at her last World Cup in France four years ago after scoring six – including a spotkick in the final against the Netherlands – and picked up both the Golden Boot and that year’s Ballon d’Or Feminin.

US Women’s National Team (USWNT) striker Alex Morgan, 34, is one of the biggest stars in women’s football, already an Olympic gold medallist and a two-time World Cup winner.

The American is heading into her fourth FIFA Women’s World Cup and ranks in the top 10 in USWNT history in goals, assists and multi-goal games.

Who is USWNT striker Alex Morgan?

Lineups released ahead of hotly anticipated USA-Netherlands World Cup match

The USA’s starting lineup has been released as the Stars and Stripes prepare to square off in under an hour against the Netherlands in Wellington / Te Whanganui-a-Tara.

Here’s the starting 11, courtesy of US Soccer:

1-Alyssa Naeher, 4-Naomi Girma, 8-Julie Ertz, 9-Savannah DeMelo, 10-Lindsey Horan (Capt.), 11-Sophia Smith, 13-Alex Morgan, 17-Andi Sullivan, 19-Crystal Dunn, 20-Trinity Rodman, 23-Emily Fox.

It’s the same lineup that led the Americans to victory against Vietnam in their tournament opener last week.

And here’s the Dutch squad.

The US Women’s National Team (USWNT) kicked off their Women’s World Cup with a 3-0 win over Vietnam in Auckland, New Zealand, on Saturday 22 July. And one of the team’s forwards took the moment to remember an absent friend.

After striker Sophia Smith had slammed home her second goal of the game, she put her fingers to her lips and made a zipping motion across her mouth in honour of former Stanford Cardinal teammate Katie Meyer, whose iconic celebration it was.

Meyer had gone viral after making precisely that gesture when the college side secured the 2019 NCAA College Cup with a penalty shootout win in which she was instrumental but tragically died on 1 March 2022, aged just 22, after taking her own life.

US Women’s National Team honours late teammate by dedicating their goals at World Cup

The USA’s 18-year-old forward Alyssa Thompson on going from watching the 2019 World Cup final at home to playing against the Netherlands four years later:

“I just remember how intense it was and how back and forth it was, and it was a tough game and I was really nervous for the team.

“In that moment, I wasn’t really thinking about, ‘Oh, the next one, I’m going to be at,’ because it felt like so far away. But being here now is crazy to me, because I didn’t think about it in the moment.”

On her World Cup debut she said: “I was pretty nervous just to play my first World Cup game. But once I was on the sideline, I was kind of overcome with happiness and excitement, just because I was going into my first World Cup, and I wasn’t feeling any other emotion.”

Netherlands midfielder Jackie Groenen on facing the USA: “We all know America has been one of the best teams in the world for a long, long time. I think they still have so much quality on the pitch but I think we’re growing too.

“We have two teams with different kind of qualities who are going to match up really well.

“We have a lot of respect for America. We’re also not trying to dwell on what’s been.”

Rose Lavelle on facing the Netherlands, who the USA also defeated on penalties at the Olympic quarter-finals two years ago:

“Every time we play them, it’s a very physical, intense match. They’re technical, good on set pieces. So I think it’s going to be a tough game, but I think we’re really excited for it.”

Women’s World Cup LIVE: USA vs Netherlands

Netherlands coach Andries Jonker is promising must-watch football when his team face four-times champions United States on Thursday in the Women’s World Cup group stage.

In a highly anticipated rematch of their 2019 final, the two sides will clash in Wellington with plenty on the line.

The United States are gunning for an unprecedented third straight title while the Dutch will want to revive the spirit of their 2017 European Championship win.

“This will be an example of modern women’s football. It will be a fight from the first minute until the last with teams who want to compete, teams who want to win, teams who respect each other, who both have no fear,” Jonker told reporters.

“Both want to win the group so this is going to be a really good match.”

Midfielder Rose Lavelle has fond memories of beating the Netherlands in the Women’s World Cup final four years ago but is bringing a brand-new mindset to the United States’ rematch in Wellington on Thursday.

Her goal in the 2019 final, a stellar individual effort that built on team mate Megan Rapinoe’s earlier penalty, catapulted the Lavelle into a new level of stardom in American soccer.

But with a new coach and 14 World Cup newcomers on her team comes a new mindset against the Netherlands, said Lavelle, in what will almost surely be the biggest hurdle of the Americans’ group stage.

“I don’t think we ever look back and feel we’re defending something,” Lavelle told reporters.

“We have the mindset that we’re attacking something and that’s how we feel ... (2019 is) a fun memory, but I think we just have to take it one game at a time and kind of be present - don’t look too far in the past, don’t look too far forward.”

(Getty Images)

Reuters

The Women’s World Cup continues with one of the fixtures of the group stage as the defending champions United States face the Netherlands in a rematch of the final four years ago.

The US kicked off their bid for a third World Cup in a row as they defeated tournament debutants Vietnam 3-0 last week, but the Netherlands are set to be their biggest test in Group E.

The Dutch, who opened their campaign with a 1-0 win against Portugal, come into the World Cup without star forward Vivianne Miedema but remain one of the top contenders for the title.

The US won their fourth World Cup crown in Paris as they defeated the Netherlands 2-0 four years ago, with Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle on target, but the defending champions have a new-look squad this time around.

There are 14 players in the US group who are playing at the World Cup for the first time, including forward Sophia Smith, who scored twice in the 3-0 win against Vietnam.

Follow the latest World Cup scores, updates and news in today’s live blog