Yahoo Sports Videos

Fare-thee-well, Fairleigh Dickinson! The fairytale for the No. 16 seed came to an end after the Knights lost a thriller to No. 9 Florida Atlantic University in the second round of the men’s NCAA tournament. Meanwhile, the Cinderella story continued for another New Jersey school, the No. 15 seed Princeton Tigers, who advanced to the Sweet 16. In the women’s tournament, top dog South Carolina continued to impress with a big win over No. 9 South Florida en route to the Sweet 16 and the No. 1 seed Gamecocks’ 40th consecutive win in their quest for a second straight national title. Plus, Tom Izzo’s No. 7 Michigan State upset No. 2 Marquette while No. 3 Kansas State held on to fend off No. 6 Kentucky to advance to the Sweet 16.