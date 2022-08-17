Womack, then what? How do the 49ers stack up at slot corner?

One of the biggest questions surrounding the 49ers’ defense going into 2022 surrounded the identity of K’Waun Williams’ replacement at slot corner. One game into the preseason, it looks as if that question has been answered.

The Niners this week surprisingly cut Darqueze Dennard, who had been listed as the team’s starting nickel corner on the unofficial depth chart and got first crack in that role in San Francisco’s exhibition win over the Green Bay Packers.

Dennard’s release seemingly hands the job to rookie fifth-round pick Samuel Womack, who outshone Dennard with two interceptions in an outstanding debut.

But is Womack up to the challenge of starting in a pivotal position on the defense, and what insurance do the 49ers have at nickel should he endure rookie struggles they cannot afford?

There’s plenty of evidence to suggest San Francisco’s confidence in Womack is well-founded, but the 49ers are not out of alternatives at nickel if the gamble on a late-round rookie does not pay off.

h

h

Will Womack reward Niners' belief?

(AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

The 49ers now appear set to start two Day-Three rookies in 2022, with Womack and right guard Spencer Burford in pole position for first-string jobs in their first year.

San Francisco’s thought process in deciding to start Womack is easier to understand following his stellar performance against Green Bay.

Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans praised Womack for his progress and his sticky man coverage prior to the Packers’ game, and the Toledo product produced several demonstrations of his coverage ability in his standout showing.

Womack displayed hip fluidity critical to staying tight to quicker receivers, recovery speed, the awareness to use his hands to stay in phase, and a willingness to get physical to stick with his assignment.

What made his performance even more impressive, though, was the showcase of the on-ball production that saw him compile 37 pass breakups in his final three seasons in college.

Story continues

Womack produced a remarkable contested play at the catch point to rob Romeo Doubs of the ball for his first interception. The second was a product of excellent coverage against Amari Rodgers over the middle of the field.

Only four teams had fewer interceptions than San Francisco’s nine last season. Womack’s potential to drastically improve those numbers undoubtedly played a significant role in the Niners seemingly anointing him as the answer at nickel. The mix of coverage upside and ball skills on show in his first game points to him developing into a player who will vindicate that decision.

Could Ward or Moseley offer helping hand?

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Though both are dealing with minor muscle injuries, it is almost certain Ward and Moseley will be San Francisco’s starting outside corners come Week 1.

With Womack’s starting status also apparently locked in, the question now concerns whether one of this experienced duo could lessen the burden on the rookie.

Both have experience playing in the slot to potentially bump inside on nickel downs. With offenses sending their best receiver inside with increasing frequency – see Kupp, Cooper – it would behoove the 49ers to have one of their top two corners follow them in such situations.

Ambry Thomas would theoretically be the player who would occupy an outside role on nickel downs in such a scenario. However, he has endured a shaky camp and was far from the player who excelled down the stretch last season in the preseason opener.

It would seem a waste of Ward’s talents in man coverage not to have him follow an opponent’s top receiver to the slot. Yet, with Thomas failing to show signs of taking the next step after an encouraging end to Year 1, the Niners may be forced to keep Ward and Moseley outside and demonstrate an even greater degree of confidence in Womack to excel regardless of the caliber of opponent.

Verrett the best insurance policy?

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The perpetually unlucky Verrett appears likely to start the season on the PUP list as he battles to recover from the torn ACL he suffered in Week 1 of the 2021 campaign.

When he does return, though, Verrett could be the Niners’ best insurance policy to Womack.

Like Ward and Moseley, Verrett has inside-out versatility. He also has the ability to provide lockdown coverage against an opponent’s top receiver, having frequently done so during an excellent 2020 season for the 49ers.

Indeed, he is a player who can perform at a level to rival both Ward and Moseley and already has an in-depth knowledge of the 49ers’ defensive system.

The Niners won’t rush Verrett back and are in a position where they no longer need to rely on him. However, if Womack does struggle and the 49ers need a high-floor player to take over, Verrett would undoubtedly be the best candidate when healthy.

Johnson's hopes dented by injury

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Dontae Johnson’s versatility, experience and reliability have allowed him to stick on the roster for the better part of three seasons in his third spell with the Niners.

He spent time in the slot as he played almost all the defensive snaps in the Week 18 win over the Rams last season, and in the Divisional Round playoff victory over the Packers.

The 49ers know they can have faith in Johnson to deliver in the biggest games from a variety of positions, as he can play both corner spots and safety and offers special teams upside.

While that flexibility should be enough to earn him a place on the initial 53-man roster, a rib injury Johnson suffered against the Packers has complicated matters. With Verrett on the sideline and Dennard gone, Johnson is in a position to be the top backup at nickel, but his injury has opened the door for teammates to potentially leapfrog him in the pecking order.

Could Lenoir make the switch?

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Deommodore Lenoir impressed as a starter in Week 2 of last season before some struggles in the subsequent week against the Packers saw him benched.

He did not reclaim a prominent role on defense but remains a promising young player with the coverage skills to operate on the outside and in the slot, though he has primarily played in the former position in his career in college and the pros.

Even with Ward and Moseley out, Lenoir was not a starter on the outside against Green Bay. Ambry Thomas and Ka’dar Hollman got the bulk of the snaps with the first-team defense.

And, given the sudden lack of depth behind Womack, a switch to the inside for Lenoir now seems a more plausible scenario.

His experience at nickel is limited, but the Niners may feel more confident about their options in the slot if their fifth-round corner from last year emerges as a backup to their potential day-three rookie gem.

1

1

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire