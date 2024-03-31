Wolves vs. Bulls game preview: Broadcast info, injury report and analysis

vs. Chicago Bulls, 6 p.m. Sunday at Target Center

TV; radio: BSN; iHeartRadio app

Chris Hine's preview:

Opening bell: The Timberwolves will try to avenge a 129-123 overtime loss to the Bulls earlier this season in Chicago. The Wolves are 8-3 since Karl-Anthony Towns went out because of a knee injury.

Watch him: Coby White has put himself in contention for NBA most improved player honors this season by averaging 19.3 points per game. White burned the Wolves in their last meeting with 33 points.

Injuries: For the Wolves, three players are questionable: G Anthony Edwards because of a dislocated/sprained left middle finger, C Rudy Gobert because of a left rib injury that he has played through recently and G Jordan McLaughlin because of a shoulder contusion. For the Bulls, former Wolf G Zach LaVine (foot) is out for the season.

Forecast: The Wolves are back at home and have another winnable game against an up-and-down Bulls team. As long as the Wolves don't let White get hot again, and if they can take care of a big lead should they build one like they did in the previous matchup, they should be able to handle Chicago, even if Chicago is one of the few teams who can match their size with Andre Drummond and Nikola Vucevic.

