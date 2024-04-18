Wolves vs Arsenal: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Arsenal head to Wolves on Saturday with a chance to go back to the top of the Premier League and put their Champions League heartache behind them.

Mikel Arteta's side lost 1-0 at Bayern Munich on Wednesday to exit the Champions League at the quarterfinal stage after a 3-2 aggregate defeat. That came after a shock defeat at home to Aston Villa last weekend as a familiar theme is cropping up once again for Arsenal: a late-season malaise. Arteta's time in charge at Arsenal has coincided with late collapses for a Champions League push, a title push last season and now they are in real danger of a dramatic collapse in the title race once again. Heading to a fired-up and physical Wolves side is the last kind of game Arsenal would have wanted this weekend.

Speaking of Wolves, they have only won once in their last six as their unlikely European hopes have taken a big hit but Gary O'Neil has still done an excellent job. Matheus Cunha is back fit and scored twice in their 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest last weekend and Hwang Hee-chan is also back from injury so Wolves will have an extra cutting edge which they've been missing badly over the last month or so.

Wolves focus, team news

If Wolves would've had the trio of Hwang, Neto and Cunha fit all season long, then they would probably be pushing for a top six finish. But they haven't and that is the main reason why they're now pushing for probably eighth place. That is still a remarkable season and O'Neil's side are well-organized defensively, dangerous on the counter and are a really committed team as they press in numbers and wait for their moment to pounce.

OUT: Pedro Neto (thigh), Jean Ricner-Bellegarde (knee), Craig Dawson (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Nelson Semedo (hamstring), Rayan Ait-Nouri (calf)

Arsenal focus, team news

Arsenal's only injury absentee for some time has been Jurrien Timber and he is back in training after his injury last August, but is still working his way back to full fitness. There have been concerns about the fitness of Saka and Odegaard in recent weeks and they, like a number of Arsenal's top players, have looked extremely jaded in recent defeats. After losing at Bayern to exit the Champions League with a whimper, perhaps Arteta will rotate and make plenty of changes to try and get the win they need to take them top of the table? The likes of Nketiah, Nelson, Partey and Smith Rowe will all be desperate to prove they can step up to keep this title bid on track.

OUT: Jurrien Timber (knee)