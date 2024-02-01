WNBA All-Star Skylar Diggins-Smith signs with Storm; ex-MVP Tina Charles lands with Dream

Former Phoenix Mercury point guard Skylar Diggins-Smith signed with the Seattle Storm on Thursday as the WNBA free-agent signing period opened.

Diggins-Smith, a free agent, spent the last four years with the Mercury but didn’t play last season due to maternity leave. In 2022, she posted one of her best seasons, tallying 19.7 points per game and 5.5 assists.

A six-time WNBA All-Star who won a gold medal at the 2020 Olympics, Diggins-Smith's tenure with the Mercury had its ups and downs. She stated in August that the team did not allow her to use its practice facility while on maternity leave. Throughout the offseason, Diggins-Smith has alluded to not returning to the Mercury on social media.

"Joining the Seattle Storm is the ideal next step in my basketball journey. The organization's dedication to its players and the progression of the league is commendable," Diggins-Smith said. "I'm laser focused for the upcoming season. Stepping onto the court alongside Jewell (Loyd), benefiting from the leadership of (coach) Noelle Quinn and feeling the energy of the Seattle Storm fans is a combination that I am confident will lead to success."

Diggins-Smith was drafted with the No. 3 overal pick in the 2013 WNBA by the Tulsa Shock (now Dallas Wings) after an All-American college career at Notre Dame. After playing three seasons in Tulsa and three in Dallas, she was acquired by the Mercury in 2020 and played three seasons in Phoenix.

In nine WNBA seasons, Diggins-Smith has averaged 16.7 points and five assists. The Mercury are expected to sign free agent guard Natasha Cloud to deal with the opening left by Diggins-Smith.

Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) shoots the ball against the Chicago Sky during Game 2 of the 2021 WNBA Finals.

Guard Natasha Cloud to sign with Phoenix Mercury

Unrestricted free agent Natasha Cloud will be leaving the Washington Mystics for the Phoenix Mercury, the guard announced Thursday on ESPN2.

The 2015 second-round draft pick has spent her entire eight-year career with the Mystics, helping them win a WNBA championship in 2019.

Cloud, 31, started in all 37 games for the Mystics in 2023 and averaged a career-high 12.7 points and shot 37.7% from the field. She averaged 6.2 assists per game.

Forward Tina Charles signs with Atlanta Dream

The Atlanta Dream signed former MVP Tina Charles and guard Aerial Powers the team announced Thursday.

Charles, and eight-time All-Star, the 2012 WNBA MVP and a three-time Olympic gold medalist currently ranks fourth all-time in the league in scoring, amassing 7,115 career points and is ranks second in career rebounds with 3,640.

“Having a player who has been tried and true throughout her career will be impactful as our young core continues to mature,” head coach Tanisha Wright said. “There is a mutual respect between Tina and I because of the years we spent as teammates (with the New York Liberty), and her competitiveness and desire to win will be an added boost for our team. In all candor, I look forward to now telling her what to do instead of vice versa.”

During her 12-year WNBA career, Charles, a 6-4 forward/center has averaged 18.2 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Powers joins the Dream after spending the past three seasons with the Minnesota The 5-11 guard has averaged 10.7 points and 3.3 rebounds per game over her 8-year career and played an integral role in the Washington Mystics winning the Championship in 2019.

Other notable WNBA deals and signings

The Los Angeles Sparks acquire Aari McDonald and the No. 8 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft from the Atlanta Dream for Jordin Canada and the Sparks’ No. 12 pick in the 2024 draft.

The Washington Mystics sign guard/forward Karlie Samuelson after career-best averages of 7.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 34 games (23 starts) for the Los Angeles Sparks in 2023.

