- WNBA star, Olympian Napheesa Collier on balancing motherhood, careerMinnesota Lynx forward and 2020 Olympian Napheesa Collier talked about balancing motherhood, her WNBA career and the biggest lesson she's learned from being a mom to daughter Mila.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/news/wnba-star-olympian-napheesa-collier-balancing-motherhood-career/1732596/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">WNBA star, Olympian Napheesa Collier on balancing motherhood, career</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Bay Area</a></em>1:05Now PlayingPaused
- Cheryl Reeve and Carley Knox: Unscripted with Dawn MitchellFOX 9's Dawn Mitchell tips off the series with a dynamic duo from the Minnesota Lynx, President of Basketball Operation and Head Coach Cheryl Reeve and President of Business Operations Carley Knox. Interest in women’s basketball has skyrocketed due to Caitlin Clark and this past college basketball season and that is a terrific boon to the WNBA as well. Reeve and Knox talk about the impact and how that will hopefully affect the upcoming WNBA season. Reeve is also the Head Coach of USA Basketball – so this conversation ranges from the Caitlin Clark effect and the WNBA– to the Olympics in Paris, as well as what it is like for Reeve and Knox to be a married couple working together in the high powered business of professional sports.21:34Now PlayingPaused
- Chicago Sky to play final preseason game with Kamilla Cardoso out due to injuryThe Chicago Sky will play their final preseason game Tuesday night against the New York Liberty. Rookie Kamilla Cardoso will have to miss it due to a shoulder injury she sustained during the preseason opener against the Minnesota Lynx.2:38Now PlayingPaused
- Candace Parker announced retirement after 16 seasons in WNBAWNBA legend Candace Parker has announced her retirement following a wildly successful career full of individual accolades and team championships in virtually every stop she made<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/wnba/candace-parker-announced-retirement-after-16-seasons-in-wnba/558463/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Candace Parker announced retirement after 16 seasons in WNBA</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>1:08Now PlayingPaused
- Caitlin Clark's rookie season, potential Aces three-peat and other WNBA storylines to follow<p>Yahoo Sports women basketball writer Cassandra Negley breaks down the top WNBA storylines entering the 2024 season including; what Caitlin Clark could accomplish in her rookie season, if the Las Vegas Aces can win a third consecutive championship, and if the New York Liberty, Seattle Storm and Phoenix Mercury did enough in the offseason to dethrone the champs. </p>3:34Now PlayingPaused
- Chicago Built: Dee BrownFox 32 Sports anchor Tina Nguyen visits with former Illinois men's basketball star Dee Brown at his favorite spot in Chicago, 2Twenty2. They discuss growing up in Chicago, being a head coach at Roosevelt University, his legendary career at Illinois and more.31:01Now PlayingPaused
- Embiid scores playoff career-high 50 points in Game 3 win over KnicksJoel Embiid recorded a new career-high with 50 points against the Knicks in Game 3.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com/nba/philadelphia-76ers/sixers-videos/embiid-scores-playoff-career-high-50-points-in-game-3-win-over-knicks/581006/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Embiid scores playoff career-high 50 points in Game 3 win over Knicks</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Philadelphia</a></em></p>2:09Now PlayingPaused
- Biggest offseason questions surrounding Lakers, Suns, PelicansAfter first-round playoff exits, what are the biggest offseason questions surrounding the Lakers, Suns and Pelicans?<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/news/biggest-offseason-questions-lakers-suns-pelicans-lebron-james/1730713/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Biggest offseason questions surrounding Lakers, Suns, Pelicans</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Bay Area</a></em></p>2:39Now PlayingPaused
