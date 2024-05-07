Advertisement

WNBA star, Olympian Napheesa Collier on balancing motherhood, career

NBC Sports Bay Area

Minnesota Lynx forward and 2020 Olympian Napheesa Collier talked about balancing motherhood, her WNBA career and the biggest lesson she's learned from being a mom to daughter Mila.

WNBA star, Olympian Napheesa Collier on balancing motherhood, career originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area