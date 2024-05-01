With WNBA season looming, Clark building chemistry with teammates quickly

Brennan: What Caitlin Clark’s $78k salary really tells us about the WNBA Caitlin Clark is set to make $78,000 salary as the WNBA’s number 1 overall pick, which is about 137 times less than the NBA’s number 1 overall pick who will earn $10.5M. CNN’s Christine Brennan says the disparity is the product of capitalism, but things will get better for WNBA players.

