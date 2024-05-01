- Brennan: What Caitlin Clark’s $78k salary really tells us about the WNBACaitlin Clark is set to make $78,000 salary as the WNBA’s number 1 overall pick, which is about 137 times less than the NBA’s number 1 overall pick who will earn $10.5M. CNN’s Christine Brennan says the disparity is the product of capitalism, but things will get better for WNBA players.1:52Now PlayingPaused
Chicago Sky have high hopes with 2024 draft class, new coach Teresa Weatherspoon
The Chicago Sky added the dominant frontcourt duo of Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese in the 2024 WNBA Draft. GM Jeff Pagliocca explains the picks and why the franchise has high hopes under head coach and Basketball Hall of Famer Teresa Weatherspoon.
Most intriguing men's basketball matchups, players to watch in 2024 Olympics
Our expert panel discusses the players and the matchups they are most excited to see compete in Olympic men's basketball for Paris 2024.
Maxey credits hard work, teammates for winning NBA's Most Improved
Tyrese Maxey credited his past and present teammates for helping to win the NBA's Most Improved player award.
With WNBA season looming, Clark building chemistry with teammates quickly
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark discusses building chemistry with her teammates quickly.