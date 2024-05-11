The WNBA Is Reportedly Expanding To Toronto

Toronto may be the next city to boast a WNBA team.

According to CBC Sports, billionaire Larry Tanenbaum's Kilmer Sports Inc. has been awarded an expansion franchise with the women's team set to play in May 2026. Neither the WNBA nor the Kilmer Group confirmed the news as of writing, but the announcement is expected to be made on May 23 in Toronto. If reports are accurate, this will mark the WNBA's 14th expansion following the league's Golden State team in San Francisco, which will begin play in 2025.

"We continue to engage in productive conversations with interested ownership groups in a number of markets and the granting of any expansion teams requires a vote of the WNBA and NBA board of governors," the WNBA said, while Courtney Glen, vice president of public affairs and communications for the Kilmer Group, said that they have "no update at this time."