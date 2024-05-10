- WNBA plans to provide full-time charter flights, shows league is at an ‘inflection point'WNBA commission Cathy Engelbert announced the league’s plans to provide full-time charter flights. WNBA reporter Khristina Williams discusses the significance of this decision.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/news/wnba-full-time-charter-flights-2024-season/561218/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">WNBA plans to provide full-time charter flights, shows league is at an ‘inflection point'</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em>0:55Now PlayingPaused
- Candace Parker announced retirement after 16 seasons in WNBAWNBA legend Candace Parker has announced her retirement following a wildly successful career full of individual accolades and team championships in virtually every stop she made<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/wnba/candace-parker-announced-retirement-after-16-seasons-in-wnba/558463/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Candace Parker announced retirement after 16 seasons in WNBA</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>1:08Now PlayingPaused
- Will the WNBA revive the Houston Comets franchise?<p>The WNBA was the <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://sports.yahoo.com/excitement-around-wnba-season-121454767.html">first league formed in partnership with the NBA</a>, and was dominated early on by the now-defunct Houston Comets, who won the first four WNBA titles. As interest in the league surges this season and expansion plans are underway, will the Comets return as a franchise? </p>0:39Now PlayingPaused
- Cheryl Reeve and Carley Knox: Unscripted with Dawn MitchellFOX 9's Dawn Mitchell tips off the series with a dynamic duo from the Minnesota Lynx, President of Basketball Operation and Head Coach Cheryl Reeve and President of Business Operations Carley Knox. Interest in women’s basketball has skyrocketed due to Caitlin Clark and this past college basketball season and that is a terrific boon to the WNBA as well. Reeve and Knox talk about the impact and how that will hopefully affect the upcoming WNBA season. Reeve is also the Head Coach of USA Basketball – so this conversation ranges from the Caitlin Clark effect and the WNBA– to the Olympics in Paris, as well as what it is like for Reeve and Knox to be a married couple working together in the high powered business of professional sports.21:34Now PlayingPaused
- Caitlin Clark's rookie season, potential Aces three-peat and other WNBA storylines to follow<p>Yahoo Sports women basketball writer Cassandra Negley breaks down the top WNBA storylines entering the 2024 season including; what Caitlin Clark could accomplish in her rookie season, if the Las Vegas Aces can win a third consecutive championship, and if the New York Liberty, Seattle Storm and Phoenix Mercury did enough in the offseason to dethrone the champs. </p>3:34Now PlayingPaused
- Chicago Built: Dee BrownFox 32 Sports anchor Tina Nguyen visits with former Illinois men's basketball star Dee Brown at his favorite spot in Chicago, 2Twenty2. They discuss growing up in Chicago, being a head coach at Roosevelt University, his legendary career at Illinois and more.31:01Now PlayingPaused
