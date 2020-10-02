WNBA Finals preview: Storm, former MVP Breanna Stewart vs. No. 1 Aces, current MVP A'ja Wilson

The No. 1 Las Vegas Aces and No. 2 Seattle Storm flew above the rest all season long while the WNBA completed its season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. It took them meeting on the league’s final day to determine the top seed. And now they’ll face off in a best-of-five series for the championship.

The WNBA Finals begins Friday between the two squads that each finished the season 18-4. It will pit the two favorites for MVP against each other in the Aces’ A’ja Wilson, who earned the honor, and the Storm’s Breanna Stewart, the 2018 winner who returned this year from an Achilles tear.

Here’s how to watch, what to watch for and the history that is at stake this October.

When are the WNBA Finals on TV?

View photos Seattle Storm's Breanna Stewart and the Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson will go at it again the WNBA Finals. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson) More

It is one of the most nationally friendly TV schedules in the history of the league with two Finals games scheduled for ABC, including Game 5 if necessary. It’s the first time either of those have happened, per ESPN.

Game 1. Friday, Oct. 2 | Storm at Aces, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Game 2. Sunday, Oct. 4 | Storm at Aces, 3 p.m. ET on ABC

Game 3. Tuesday, Oct. 6 | Aces at Storm, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 4 (if necessary). Oct. 8 | Aces at Storm, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Game 5 (if necessary). Oct. 11 | Storm at Aces, 3 p.m. ET on ABC.

Storm stacked after 2018 title run

The Storm have 2018 Finals MVP Stewart, 11-time All-Star Sue Bird and a nearly full team that won the ’18 title together. Their bench, especially point guard Jordin Canada, has starting experience from last season when Stewart (Achilles) and Bird (knee) missed time. And they’re coming off a dominating sweep of the Minnesota Lynx in the league semifinals.

The Storm ranks first in offensive rating (110.4) and in defensive rating (95.9). The team had the only unanimous All-Defensive First Team selection in forward Alysha Clark. The 6-foot-4 Stewart was also named to the team. And Natasha Howard was the 2019 defensive player of the year.

Facing the Seattle offense is like a game of Whac-a-Mole that’s on level 10; someone is going to step up and successfully take the reins when a teammate is locked down. Jewell Loyd did that in the first two games against the Lynx. She scored 25 and 20, respectively.

When the Lynx zoned in on her, Stewart stood up with 31 points in Game 3. She averaged 23 points, 8 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.7 blocks in the three-game series. She’s shooting at a clip (45.5 percent) on par with her career playoff average, but hasn’t hit as well from behind the arc (4 of 14). Expect that to change as she continues to shake off rust from a more than seven-day layoff prior to the semifinals.

The key loss is Sami Whitcomb, who left the bubble this week to return home to Australia for the birth of her first child. Whitcomb came off the bench in all 25 games, averaging 8.1 points in the regular season and 5.0 in the postseason.

Aces rely on Wilson, go without Hamby

View photos A'ja Wilson, left, will lead the Aces without the help of Sixth Woman of the Year Dearica Hamby, right. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images ) More

Las Vegas was not supposed to be here, at least that was the thought at the beginning of the bubble season. Now the Aces are three wins from a WNBA title playing behind the league MVP in Wilson, a 6-foot-4 forward. They won a tight, but at times sloppy, defensive battle versus the Connecticut Sun in Game 5 of the league semifinals.

Story continues