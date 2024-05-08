- Cheryl Reeve and Carley Knox: Unscripted with Dawn MitchellFOX 9's Dawn Mitchell tips off the series with a dynamic duo from the Minnesota Lynx, President of Basketball Operation and Head Coach Cheryl Reeve and President of Business Operations Carley Knox. Interest in women’s basketball has skyrocketed due to Caitlin Clark and this past college basketball season and that is a terrific boon to the WNBA as well. Reeve and Knox talk about the impact and how that will hopefully affect the upcoming WNBA season. Reeve is also the Head Coach of USA Basketball – so this conversation ranges from the Caitlin Clark effect and the WNBA– to the Olympics in Paris, as well as what it is like for Reeve and Knox to be a married couple working together in the high powered business of professional sports.21:34Now PlayingPaused
Caitlin Clark's rookie season, potential Aces three-peat and other WNBA storylines to follow

Yahoo Sports women basketball writer Cassandra Negley breaks down the top WNBA storylines entering the 2024 season including; what Caitlin Clark could accomplish in her rookie season, if the Las Vegas Aces can win a third consecutive championship, and if the New York Liberty, Seattle Storm and Phoenix Mercury did enough in the offseason to dethrone the champs.
Does Donovan Mitchell pose a threat to the Celtics?

Gary Washburn joins Michael Holley on Sports Sunday to preview the Celtics-Cavs Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup. Do Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs pose a real threat to the Celtics?
WATCH: Garrett Crochet gets hit by comebacker in 3rd inning, stays in game

White Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet get hit by a comebacker in the third but stays in the game to close out the inning
WATCH: Gavin Sheets hits RBI double off Lance Lynn

White Sox' Gavin Sheets breaks open scoring in Saturday's gave vs. the Cardinals
WNBA to charter flights after viral Clark video
Michael Holley and Terrika Foster-Brasby have an in-depth discussion regarding the WNBA finally chartering flights for its teams, and discuss the influence Caitlin Clark and other stars have had in making this possible.