Wizards players reflect after turbulent season

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – Another Washington Wizards season is in the books, and under a new front office, year one of the rebuild, a bumpy ride through the season was anticipated.

However, the team did not expect to have a head coaching change mid-way through the season. Interim head coach Brian Keefe stepped in for Wes Unseld Jr. Washington finished with the second-worst record in the NBA 15-67, barely doing better than the Detroit Pistons who lost 16 games.

Ahead of the NBA Draft Lottery, Washington and Detroit are tied for the best odds (14%) at landing the first overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

Before the team got ready for the offseason, they spoke with the media and reflected on the good and bad that was the 2023-24 NBA season.

