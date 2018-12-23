Wizards outlast Suns 149-146 in triple overtime on Saturday

It took three extra periods but the Washington Wizards finally pulled it out on Saturday night.

The Wizards beat Phoenix Suns 149-146 on Saturday at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, snapping the Suns’ four-game winning streak.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Bradley Beal notched his first career triple-double to lead the Wizards, dropping 40 points, 15 assists and 11 rebounds while playing 53 minutes. While he struggled in the first two overtime periods, Beal scored eight-straight points in the third overtime to lead the Wizards to the win.

Wizards center Thomas Bryant had a perfect night, too. He dropped a career-high 31 points and had 13 rebounds, shooting an impeccable 14-of-14 from the field. The last person to make as many shots as Bryant without a miss in NBA history is Wilt Chamberlain.

This is insanity. The only player in NBA history who has made as many shots as Thomas Bryant has tonight without a miss: Wilt Chamberlain. Bryant is 14-for-14 from the field. 31 points, 13 rebounds. And he's 3-for-3 from the line. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) December 23, 2018





Bryant led the Wizards in the first and second overtimes, too, at one point scoring 16-of-18 points for Washington throughout the two periods.

“He was the MVP of the game,” Beal said after the game on NBATV. “Everybody wants to talk about my triple double. Honestly it’s so hard to get a triple double. I don’t know how guys do that night in and night out.

“But TB was by far the MVP tonight. He played his role. He played extremely hard, rolled to the basket, finished at the rim, got rebounds when we needed him. He was everything we needed him to be tonight.”

Story continues





Devin Booker led the Suns with 33 points, playing 54 minutes. T.J. Warren added 28 points, and Deandre Ayton finished with 26 points and 17 rebounds, marking his fifth straight double-double.

The Washington Wizards outlasted the Phoenix Suns on Saturday to win in triple overtime. (Ned Dishman/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Lakers in driver’s seat to pair LeBron, A.D.

• Steelers’ Smith-Schuster tells fantasy owners he’s playing

• ’Miami Miracle’ football up for auction; price will be steep

• Man United rolls in first post-Mourinho match, and that’s no coincidence

