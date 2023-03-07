Is Wisconsin on the wrong side of the bubble according to ESPN bracketology?

Wisconsin enters Big Ten tournament play firmly on the bubble, a place they have been over the past month.

The Badgers have an up-and-down resume, filled with a few impressive wins and a number of close losses.

Wisconsin enters Big Ten tournament play at 17-13 overall and 9-11 in the conference after a needed win at Minnesota.

The Badgers still have work to do, and ESPN’s latest bracket is further proof of that. According to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, Wisconsin is currently one of the first four teams out of the field. The Badgers are joined by Arizona State, Oklahoma State, and North Carolina on the wrong side of the bubble. Rutgers is among the last four teams in.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire