Wisconsin WR Chimere Dike earns All-Big Ten honors

Wisconsin’s top wide receiver Chimere Dike was named to the All-Big Ten teams on Wednesday. He earned honorable mention honors after a 2022 season that included 44 grabs, 653 yards, and six touchdowns.

Dike set career marks in all three categories as a junior.

There were no Badgers named to the All-Big Ten offensive first team, but running back Braelon Allen did earn All-Big Ten second team honors.

Dike was Graham Mertz’s top target all season long, with a standout performance at Northwestern where he put up 10 catches for 185 yards and three touchdowns.

Here is a look at the rest of the Badgers on offensive teams:

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire