Wisconsin vs. Oregon in a 2023 NIT basketball quarterfinal game: Time, TV channel, livestream and radio

The Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team and the Oregon Ducks renew their postseason rivalry this week when they square off in the NIT quarterfinals.

The previous three times the Badgers faced the Ducks the teams were playing in the NCAA Tournament (2014, 2015 and 2019). Now, they meet Tuesday night in Eugene, Oregon, with a berth in the NIT Final Four on the line.

Wisconsin (19-14), the No. 2 seed in its region, is coming off a 75-71 win over Liberty in the second round on Sunday, while top-seeded Oregon (21-14) defeated Central Florida, 68-54, in its second straight home game of the tournament.

Here's how you can watch the Wisconsin vs. Oregon basketball game on TV and livestream or listen to it on the radio.

After playing their first two NIT games at the Kohl Center, Wisconsin coach Greg Gard and Chucky Hepburn head to Eugene, Oregon, for a quarterfinal game against the Oregon Ducks on Tuesday night.

When does Wisconsin basketball play Oregon in the NIT?

8 p.m. Tuesday CDT at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

What is the TV channel for the Wisconsin vs. Oregon basketball game?

ESPN

How can I livestream the Wisconsin vs. Oregon game?

In addition to a regular cable broadcast on ESPN, the game will be streamed via ESPN+, a separate subscription service.

ESPN is also available on the following video streaming services: Sling TV Orange, Sling TV Orange + Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, FuboTV Elite, YouTube TV, Vidgo, Spectrum TV and Xfinity Choice TV.

You can watch the game via the ESPN app while logged in to your TV provider or streaming service account.

What radio station is the Wisconsin vs. Oregon game on?

You can listen to the game via the Badger Sports Network. Here's a list of the radio stations.

Who does Wisconsin play next if it beats Oregon?

The winner of the Wisconsin-Oregon game plays the winner of the Oklahoma State (20-15)-North Texas (28-7) quarterfinal matchup in the NIT semifinals on Tuesday, March 28.

The semifinal games and championship are played at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

What is Oregon's home record this season?

The Ducks are 15-5 at home and have won eight of nine and four straight in Eugene. The only loss in this stretch was to UCLA, a team that is in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Story continues

What is Wisconsin's road record this season?

The Badgers were just 5-6 in true road games this season. Wisconsin won its first two NIT games at the Kohl Center.

NIT BRACKET:Quarterfinal matchups for National Invitation Tournament

WISCONSIN WOMEN'S HOCKEY:Badgers blank No. 1 Ohio State to win their record-setting seventh national title

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin vs Oregon NIT basketball game: TV channel, livestream, radio