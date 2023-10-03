Wisconsin versus Rutgers football series history

The Badgers football team (3-1) will take on Rutgers (4-1) at home on Saturday at 11AM. The two programs have faced each other four times throughout their football history, all of which have come since Rutgers joined the Big Ten in 2014.

Wisconsin is 4-0 all-time versus the Scarlet Knights, outscoring their opponent a rather impressive 168-30 over those contests.

The last time the Badgers faced Rutgers was in 2021, a game which they won 52-3 on the road.

Greg Schiano has his Scarlet Knights off to their best start in a long time, winning four out of five to begin the 2023 campaign. That being said, their only loss came in their only road game of the year in Week 5 versus Michigan, falling to the Wolverines 31-7 in Ann Arbor.

Luke Fickell and his Badgers will look to win their third straight when they host Rutgers on Saturday.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire