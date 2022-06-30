Wisconsin teammates Russell Wilson, Melvin Gordon reunited with Broncos

After 11 years apart, quarterback Russell Wilson and running back Melvin Gordon are back on the same team in 2022.

Wilson started his college career at NC State before transferring to Wisconsin in 2011 for his senior season. On the Badgers, Wilson teamed up with Gordon, who was a freshman at the time.

Gordon had a limited role that year, rushing 20 times for 98 yards and a touchdown. Wilson threw for 3,175 passing yards and 33 touchdowns that season before later going on to win a Super Bowl with the Seahawks in 2014.

Gordon later started his NFL career with the Chargers in 2015 before signing with the Broncos in 2020. Denver acquired Wilson from Seattle via trade this offseason and he’s now reuniting with his former college teammate in the NFL.

