Wisconsin in search for its fifth top-10 win at the Kohl Center since 2016

The Kohl Center has been a house of horrors for opposing programs since it opened in 1998. The building always seems to have the ability to level the playing field between Wisconsin and its opponent.

There have been years where the Badgers are that top-ranked team. But there have also been numerous moments where the underdog Badgers pull a big upset.

Wisconsin will look to add another chapter to that history on Friday night when No. 9 Tennessee comes to town.

Specifically, the Badgers are in search of their fifth top-10 win at the Kohl Center, and first since 2021 vs Purdue.

Yes, that 2021 game was Chucky Hepburn’s buzzer-beater three-pointer to clinch a share of the Big Ten title.

2016 – Wisconsin over #4 Michigan St

2018 – Wisconsin over #6 Purdue

2019 – Wisconsin over #2 Michigan

2021 – Wisconsin over #8 Purdue 2023- 𝐖𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐧 𝐯𝐬 #𝟗 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐞

Friday, 8 p.m. at the Kohl Center pic.twitter.com/eUabTbEKm5 — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 10, 2023

Wisconsin may have more opportunities at home top-ten wins this season. Michigan State and Purdue both entered the season ranked inside the AP top 5 and both visit Madison later this season.

