Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen earns All-Big Ten honors

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen earned All-Big Ten honors on Wednesday as the conference announced each of the teams.

The Badger State native earned second-team honors after a season where he once again passed the 1,000-yard mark on the ground, averaged 5.4 yards per carry, and scored 10 touchdowns.

Allen’s best month of the year came in October, where he racked up three straight 100-plus yard games to end the month. He was a consensus pick this season. For the first time since 2002, the Badgers had no first-team selections on the offensive side of the ball.

Allen was the lone Badger to be named to the second-team.

