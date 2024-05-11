Wisconsin one of three programs to land official visit with top 2025 offensive tackle

Wisconsin is one of three programs to land an official visit with top 2025 offensive tackle Logan Powell, according to 247Sports’ Blair Angulo.

The three are Wisconsin, Alabama and Arizona.

Powell is 247Sports’ No. 229 player in the class of 2025, No. 24 offensive tackle and No. 1 recruit from his home state of Arizona. His offer sheet has nearly every top program in the country, including Alabama, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Florida State, Michigan, Michigan State, Oregon, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.

He will visit the Badgers during the weekend of May 31 during one of the busiest recruiting periods of the year.

Alabama, Arizona and Wisconsin have secured official visit spots in the battle for Top247 offensive tackle Logan Powell of Phoenix (Ariz.) Brophy Prep: https://t.co/aWLtj9cA9g pic.twitter.com/Zl8TQK3Cnn — Blair Angulo (@BlairAngulo) May 11, 2024

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 currently has two offensive tackles committed: Michael Roeske and Cam Clark. The group currently ranks No. 18 in the nation with 10 players committed.

