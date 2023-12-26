Wisconsin one of KenPom’s top teams entering conference play

The Wisconsin Badgers are one of KenPom‘s top teams in the nation after a strong showing in out-of-conference play over the last few months. Greg Gard’s team sits ranked No. 14 entering 2024, also good for second in the Big Ten behind No. 2 Purdue.

KenPom has the Badgers ranked No. 36 in defensive efficiency, no surprise given the program’s history and identity. But the surprise comes on offense, where the Badgers rank No. 12 nationally.

The team’s stellar start on the offensive side of the court is thanks in part to the offseason addition of A.J. Storr, who currently leads the team in scoring. It can also be accredited to solid play from Steven Crowl and Tyler Wahl, the emergence of freshman guard John Blackwell and impressive depth off the bench.

Career night for AJ Storr 29 PTS | 11-18 FG | 3-5 3FG pic.twitter.com/JFJoeHF5FE — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) December 23, 2023

Greg Gard’s teams have started fast in the past before struggling during the conference gauntlet. If KenPom’s ranking is any indicator, this group could be different.

