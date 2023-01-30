Wisconsin offers three-star in-state linebacker

The Badgers offered Landon Gauthier, a three-star linebacker from Green Bay on Saturday. The class of 2024 athlete still has one more season of high school football at Bay Port, but his 6-foot-3, 220 pound frame should transition well to the collegiate level.

So far, the linebacker has received six Division 1 offers, but Wisconsin is likely one of the favorites considering he’s an in-state option. With Mike Tressel taking over the defense in 2023, Wisconsin will remain an attractive location for defensive players even though Jim Leonhard is gone.

To this point, the Badgers have received two commitments for the class of 2024, four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer (The Woodlands, Texas) and four-star tight end Grant Stec (Algonquin, Illinois).

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire