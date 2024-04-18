Wisconsin locks in official visit with 2025 tight end Nizyi Davis

Wisconsin football locked in an official visit with class of 2025 tight end Nizyi Davis on Wednesday.

Davis will be on campus May 31-June 2 during a busy official visit weekend.

Related: Wisconsin football 2024 spring transfer portal window tracker

The three-star tight end is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 776 player in the class of 2025, No. 39 tight end and No. 10 recruit from his home state of Indiana.

Wisconsin and in-state Purdue are the two schools to have scheduled visits with the Indianapolis, Indiana native. Other notable schools on his offer sheet include Cincinnati, Duke, Indiana, Kansas, Louisville, Michigan State and West Virginia.

Luke Fickell’s class of 2025 currently has eight players committed — two of which cross the blue-chip threshold. The group currently ranks No. 19 in the nation at this early stage in the cycle.

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes and opinion. Follow Ben Kenney on X.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire