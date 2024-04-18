Wisconsin football schedules official visit with rising 2025 edge rusher

Wisconsin football locked in an official visit with class of 2025 edge rusher Jayden Loftin on Thursday.

Loftin will be on campus May 31-June 2, kicking off the busiest recruiting month of the year.

The three-star edge rusher is 247Sports’ No. 754 player in the class of 2025, No. 56 edge rusher and No. 24 recruit from his home state of New Jersey.

Wisconsin is one of four programs to have scheduled a visit with Loftin, along with Minnesota, Penn State and Tennessee. Other schools on his offer sheet include Rutgers, South Carolina, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and West Virginia.

Luke Fickell is looking to build momentum in the class of 2025. The Badgers currently have eight players committed — two of which cross the blue-chip threshold. The group currently ranks No. 19 in the nation at this early stage in the cycle.

