Wisconsin football offers 2025 athlete Trey McNutt

Wisconsin football added a 2025 offer today as Ohio native Trey McNutt became the next Badger target.

McNutt was offered on campus today by Luke Fickell and the coaching staff and posted about his visit on Twitter.

The Shaker Heights High School star has been a contributor on both sides of the ball, and is receiving interest from names Wisconsin is familiar at being in recruiting battles with.

He is set to take a visit to Notre Dame next week, and holds offers from Michigan and Penn State.

Check out McNutt on campus in Madison today courtesy of his personal Twitter account:

Had a great time at Wisconsin today, thank you @CoachFick and @BadgerFootball for having me! pic.twitter.com/hT5Aiv2Zz4 — Trey McNutt (@trey_mcnutt) March 28, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire