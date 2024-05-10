Wisconsin football lands a wide receiver from Boston College

MADISON – Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell and his assistants have been mining the transfer portal this spring, looking in particular for linemen and wide receivers.

The Badgers on Friday landed their third transfer of the spring when they received an oral commitment from Boston College wide receiver Joseph Griffin Jr.

After a great talk with Coach Luke Fickell I would like to say Go Badgers!!! #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/mqywmQFRgx — Joseph Griffin Jr😈 (@Joegogetit2) May 10, 2024

Griffin, 6-foot-3 and 199 pounds, played two seasons at Boston College and has two seasons of eligibility.

Griffin visited Madison earlier this week. He recorded 18 catches for 234 yards and five touchdowns as a freshman and 25 catches for 345 yards and one touchdown as a sophomore.

UW earlier this spring added offensive linemen Leyton Nelson of Vanderbilt and Joey Okla of Illinois.

The Badgers continue to search for defensive linemen, an area lacking experienced depth heading into the 2024 season.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin gets wide receiver Joseph Griffin Jr. from Boston College