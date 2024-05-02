Wisconsin football in exclusive company since start of College Football Playoff era

The Wisconsin Badgers football team will conclude their spring practice schedule Thursday ahead of their 2024 campaign.

Luke Fickell and his staff will look to extend Wisconsin’s incredible streak of having a winning record in every season since 2001. The program is one of only 10 in the sport to boast that since the College Football Playoff began in 2014. The Badgers’ streak just happens to also go back another 13 years to the start of the century.

Fickell’s squad is coming off of a 7-6 season in 2023, which concluded with a 35-31 loss to LSU in the ReliaQuest Bowl in January. It was an up-and-down season for the Badgers, struggling to find consistency on both sides of the ball.

With offensive coordinator Phil Longo’s air raid offense, Wisconsin never really found its groove, something they’ll look to do with a new quarterback at the helm in 2024. With Tanner Mordecai moving on to the NFL, it will either be graduate transfer Tyler Van Dyke (Miami-FL) or redshirt sophomore Braedyn Locke operating as the team’s starting signal-caller.

Other programs to have a winning record every year since 2014 include Ohio State and Iowa from within the Big Ten as well as juggernauts like Alabama, Georgia and Clemson.

Programs that had a winning season every year of the CFP era (since 2014) 🏈 (H/T @PickSixPreviews) pic.twitter.com/bcdfa1F5Yh — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) May 1, 2024

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire