- Head coach Luke Richardson reflects on Blackhawks' seasonBlackhawks head coach Luke Richardson talked about what he saw from his team this season. What disappointed him the most, what he liked the most and more<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/nhl/chicago-blackhawks/blackhawks-videos/head-coach-luke-richardson-reflects-on-blackhawks-season/556447/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Head coach Luke Richardson reflects on Blackhawks' season</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>2:34Now PlayingPaused
- Toledo head football coach, close friend of Sirianni, details Quinyon Mitchell's loyaltyNick Sirianni and Toledo football coach Jason Candle discussed the intangibles surrounding Eagles first-round pick Quinyon Mitchell.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com/nfl/philadelphia-eagles/toledo-head-football-coach-close-friend-of-sirianni-details-quinyon-mitchells-loyalty/581223/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Toledo head football coach, close friend of Sirianni, details Quinyon Mitchell's loyalty</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Philadelphia</a></em></p>2:30Now PlayingPaused
Wisconsin football coach Luke Fickell assesses the state of the Badgers after spring practice
Luke Fickell discussed the state of the Wisconsin football program after the 15th and final practice of the spring Thursday morning.