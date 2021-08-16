Wisconsin football announces COVID-19 protocols for fans at Camp Randall

With fans nearly ready to return to Camp Randall for the first time in over a year, Wisconsin announced COVID-19 guidelines for home football games. The Badgers sent out a press release this morning detailing exactly what fans will have to do in order to comply with the health and safety requirements for games.

Here is a complete look at the guidelines outlined in the press release:

In accordance with UW-Madison Covid-19 guidelines, the protocols for fans attending Badger home football games are outlined below:

All ticketed fans will be required to wear masks at all times when in an indoor area of Camp Randall Stadium, regardless of vaccination status, unless actively eating or drinking.

The indoor mask requirement includes, but is not limited to, restrooms, elevators, suites and club seating areas, Bucky’s Locker Room, first aid rooms, Guest Services locations and the press box.

Masks will not be required but are strongly encouraged in outdoor public spaces, particularly for unvaccinated individuals. Outdoor public spaces include the entry gates, concourses, concession stands and the seating bowl.

For the safety of our guests and our staff, working staff will be required to wear a mask in all indoor areas of Camp Randall Stadium. In addition, all concessions workers will be required to wear masks.