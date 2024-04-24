Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminding anglers of inland fishing season start date

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are reminding all anglers that the 2024-2025 general inland fishing season will be opening soon.

According to a release from the DNR, the general inland fishing season will open on Saturday, May 4 and no matter where anglers decide to fish, all Wisconsin residents and nonresidents over the age of 16 are required to buy a fishing license through Go Wild, the DNR’s license portal, or from a license agent.

DNR Officials are also reminding anglers that there are new fishing regulations this year that include small tournament registration requirements and a statewide daily bag limit of three walleye/sauger on all inland waters.

They had that bag and length limits for different fish species have also been changed this year in the following counties:

Brown

Chippewa

Dane

Dunn

Eau Claire

Iowa

Iron

Lincoln

Manitowoc

Marathon

Marquette

Oconto

Pierce

Polk

Portage

Price

Rusk

Sauk

Sawyer

St. Croix

Taylor

Vilas

Walworth

Waukesha

Waushara

As anglers head out to fish this season, the DNR says there are certain responsibilities they should follow. These include doing the following:

Minimize the spread of aquatic invasive species. Remove plants and animals from boats before and after launching, drain all water from compartments, and never move live fish away from any waterbody.

Prevent the spread of fish diseases. Remove all water, aquatic vegetation, and/or mud from fishing equipment before leaving a fishing location. All fishing equipment, including boats, trailers, boots, waders, nets, and float tubes, should be thoroughly cleaned and dried completely before being used again.

Practice responsible catch and release if they are letting their catch go.

Follow safe boating procedures and always wear a life jacket.

Those looking to fish for trout on one of Wisconsin’s 13,000 miles of statewide trout streams should check the updated Trout Regulation and Opportunities User Tool (Trout) before heading out to learn this year’s new regulations, locations of public lands, and locations of classified trout waters.

DNR officials say that with more than 15,000 inland lakes, 42,000 miles of perennial streams and rivers, 1,000 miles of Great Lakes shoreline, and 260 miles of Mississippi River, Wisconsin offers a variety of opportunities to all anglers of any skill level.

To find more information on regulations for this season, or even a new favorite place to fish, visit the DNR website.

