Wisconsin currently projected as an eight-seed in ESPN Bracketology

Coming into this weekend’s action across NCAA Men’s Basketball, Joe Lunardi and company at ESPN released their latest projections for the upcoming National Tournament in March.

The projections were made prior to the Badgers’ 63-45 loss to Indiana on Saturday, but ESPN’s Bracketology currently expects the Badgers to be an eight-seed in March Madness. As is, Wisconsin would be in the same region, the West, as the #1 nationally ranked Houston Cougars.

After starting the season 11-2, Wisconsin has dropped three straight games while Tyler Wahl (13.2 PPG) has been unavailable with an ankle injury. Over those three contests, the Badgers have scored 59.7 PPG while shooting 40.6% from the field, including 28.9% on three-pointers (22-76 3Pt), all of which are much lower than their season averages.

Wisconsin will look to get back on the right track Tuesday at home against Penn State at 7:30pm.

