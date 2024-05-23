Wisconsin becomes first Power Four school to offer QB from Georgia

The Wisconsin Badgers offered Teddy Jarrard, a class of 2027 quarterback from Kennesaw, Georgia, on Tuesday.

The Badgers are certainly playing the long game with the 6-foot-3, 190-pound athlete. They are one of the first programs to extend the high school freshman a scholarship offer.

Jarrard has also received offers from Bethune-Cookman University and Georgia State University, but many more offers will likely come as he grows and progresses as a quarterback.

The Kennesaw, Georgia native passed for 2,065 yards and 18 touchdowns over 12 games as the starting quarterback for North Cobb Christian this past season, operating as the signal-caller for the varsity team in his freshman year.

Wisconsin is set to operate with a new starting quarterback in 2024 after Tanner Mordecai graduated following the 2023 campaign. The frontrunner for the role is transfer quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (Miami-FL), who only has one year of collegiate eligibility remaining.

True freshman Mabrey Mettauer (The Woodlands, TX) is considered to be the future at the position, but it certainly doesn’t hurt for Luke Fickell and his staff to plot out what quarterback could look like a few years down the road.

