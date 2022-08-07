Wisconsin Basketball Releases Full Non-Conference Schedule

On Friday, the Wisconsin Athletic Department announced the men’s basketball non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 college basketball season.

Coach Gard and the Badgers, coming off their second Big Ten regular season title in three years, will again need to replace several significant contributors and outperform preseason expectations if they’re going to make some noise.

UW returns Chucky Hepburn, Tyler Wahl, and Steven Crowl, all of whom were starters last season. They’ll also count on contributions from transfer portal additions Max Klesmit and Kamari McGee while also needing internal options like Jahcobi Neath, Jordan Davis, Carter Gilmore, and Markus Ilver to take the next step in their respective developments.

Here is a look at the complete non-conference schedule for the season ahead:

UW-Eau Claire at home - Exhibition TBD

South Dakota at home on November 7

Stanford on November 11 at American Family Field

UW-Green Bay at home on November 15

Dayton on November 23 - Battle 4 Atlantis

Wake Forest at home on November 29 - B1G/ACC Challenge

At Marquette on December 3

Lehigh at home on December 15

Grambling State at home December 23

Western Michigan at home December 30

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire