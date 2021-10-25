Wisconsin basketball’s entire 2021-22 TV schedule + start times

Wisconsin basketball returns this week, as the Badgers prepare for a 2021-22 campaign headlined by new faces and changing roles. It all begins this Friday for the Badgers, as UW-Whitewater makes the short drive to the Kohl Center for an exhibition matchup.

Wisconsin features a young roster alongside senior Brad Davison, who was the lone member of the 2020 senior class to return for a fifth and final year in a Badger uniform.

The Badgers also have one of the most notable early-season tournaments on their schedule this year. Wisconsin travels to Las Vegas for the 2021 Maui Jim Invitational in late November where they will potentially see teams from the Pac-12, SEC, and AAC.

Here is a complete look at the 2021-22 Wisconsin basketball schedule with tip times and television information for games that have them announced:

October 29 vs. UW-Whitewater (exhibition)

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Kohl Center

TV: BIG+

November 9 vs. St. Francis College Brooklyn

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Kohl Center

TV: BIG+

November 12 vs. UW-Green Bay

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Kohl Center

TV: BIG+

November 15 vs. Providence (Gavitt Tipoff Games)

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Kohl Center

TV: FS1

November 22 vs. Texas A&M at the 2021 Maui Invitational

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: ESPN/2

November 23 vs. Butler/Houston at the 2021 Maui Invitational

When: TBA

Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: ESPN/2

November 24 vs. Oregon/Chaminade/St. Mary's/Notre Dame at the 2021 Maui Invitational

When: TBA

Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: ESPN/2

December 1 at Georgia Tech (Big Ten/ACC Challenge)

When: 8:15 p.m.

Where: Georgia Tech

TV: ESPN2

December 4 vs. Marquette

When: 11:30 a.m.

Where: Kohl Center

TV: FOX

December 8 vs. Indiana

When: 6:00 p.m.

Where: Kohl Center

TV: Big Ten Network

December 11 at Ohio State

When: 11:00 a.m.

Where: Ohio State

TV: Big Ten Network

December 15 vs. Nicholls State

When: 7:00 p.m.

Where: Kohl Center

TV: Big Ten Network

December 23 vs. Morgan State

When: 6:00 p.m.

Where: Kohl Center

TV: Big Ten Network

December 29 vs. Illinois State

When: TBA

Where: Kohl Center

TV: BIG+

January 3 at Purdue

When: 6:00 p.m.

Where: Purdue

TV: Big Ten Network

January 6 vs. Iowa

When: 8:00 p.m.

Where: Kohl Center

TV: FS1

January 9 at Maryland

When: TBA

Where: Maryland

TV: Big Ten Network

January 13 vs. Ohio State

When: 6:00 p.m.

Where: Kohl Center

TV: ESPN2

January 18 at Northwestern

When: 6:30/8 PM

Where: Northwestern

TV: Big Ten Network

January 21 vs. Michigan State

When: 8:00 p.m.

Where: Kohl Center

TV: FS1

January 25 at Nebraska

When: 8:00 p.m.

Where: Nebraska

TV: Big Ten Network

January 30 vs. Minnesota

When: Noon

Where: Kohl Center

TV: Big Ten Network

February 2 at Illinois

When: 8:00 p.m.

Where: Illinois

TV: Big Ten Network

February 5 vs. Penn State

When: 5:00 p.m.

Where: Kohl Center

TV: Big Ten Network

Feburary 8 at Michigan State

When: 6:00 p.m.

Where: Michigan State

TV: Big Ten Network

February 12 vs. Rutgers

When: 1:00 p.m.

Where: Kohl Center

TV: FS1

February 15 at Indiana

When: 8:00 p.m.

Where: Indiana

TV: ESPN/2

February 20 vs. Michigan

When: Noon

Where: Kohl Center

TV: CBS

February 23 at Minnesota

When: 8:00 p.m.

Where: Minnesota

TV: Big Ten Network

February 26 at Rutgers

When: 5:00 p.m.

Where: Rutgers

TV: Big Ten Network

March 1 vs. Purdue

When: 8:00 p.m.

Where: Kohl Center

TV: ESPN/2

March 6 vs. Nebraska

When: 1:00 p.m.

Where: Kohl Center

TV: Big Ten Network

