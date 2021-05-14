Wisconsin basketball’s 2021-2022 Big Ten schedule breakdown

Yesterday morning, the Big Ten conference released opponent breakdowns for the 2021-2022 basketball season. While the every Big Ten team plays one another at least once, the Badgers play certain opponents twice and others only at home or on the road.

Here is a complete look at which 2021-2022 Big Ten opponents Wisconsin is scheduled to have:

Home Opponents: Michigan, Iowa, and Penn State

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

Away Opponents: Illinois, Maryland, Northwestern

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Home and Away Opponents: Indiana, Michigan State, Nebraska, Purdue, Rutgers, Ohio State, Minnesota

Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

